Tampines resident wakes up & finds glass shower screen shattered into smithereens

A woman discovered one morning that her shower glass screen had cracked in the middle of the night, seemingly without warning.

Posting to TikTok, the woman said she was lucky there weren’t any injuries, although she stepped on a stray piece a few days later.

She told MS News that she would not recommend glass for shower screens, especially in the toilet.

Ms Farah Rufina Rahman told MS News that her shower screen shattered in the wee hours of 1 Feb while she was asleep.

“I was awakened by some noises but wasn’t sure if it came from my toilet,” the financial services consultant said. However, she was too tired from working late that day so she did not get up to check on what happened.

“Anyway, not much could have been done even if I were to check it,” she added.

That morning at about 6am, Ms Farah woke up to a horror scene — the glass door had completely shattered all over the floor.

There was also a considerable amount of glass that landed on the toilet and its surroundings.

After she discovered the sight, Ms Farah texted her father who was working the night shift as well as the project manager of the ID company that did the renovations.

But the project manager couldn’t explain exactly what happened.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Unsure about cause, but not taking chances on another glass partition

Ms Farah shared that she had had the door for about 16 months at the time of the incident. She moved into the five-room HDB resale flat — located in Tampines — in Sep 2022.

According to DefenseLite, impurities in tempered glass can cause it to spontaneously explode.

Otherwise, spontaneous breakage can occur when the edge is damaged.

Although there were no injuries, Ms Farah happened to step on a stray piece a few days later.

Because of the incident, she does not want to take any chances on her next pane and will be using acrylic instead.

Recently, another woman’s built-in oven spontaneously “exploded”, scattering glass shards all over her house.

Similarly, the woman in that incident was unsure about the cause.

