Gordon Ramsay Restaurant In M’sia Gets Backlash For Offering Hostesses S$453/Month Salary

Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Criticised For Offering Hostess S$453 Monthly Pay Despite Expensive Menu Items

Whether you’re dining out at your local kopitiam or stocking up on groceries, you’ve probably noticed some pretty drastic hikes in prices this year.

Accordingly, one would think that wages would go up too, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at a restaurant chain belonging to a world-famous chef.

The Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill restaurant in Malaysia has received backlash for offering its hostesses meagre salaries despite having an expensive menu.

According to a job listing, the restaurant is offering hostesses a minimum of S$453 (RM1,500), which roughly equates to five slices of Ramsay’s famous Beef Wellington at the restaurant.

TikToker reveals prices of food at Gordon Ramsay restaurant

While Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill opened in Kuala Lumpur (KL) in June, a popular food vlogger’s TikTok sparked renewed interest in its menu.

In the video, vlogger Ivor tried a variety of the restaurant’s popular dishes like Pomme Purée, Hell’s Kitchen Burger, and of course, the Classic Beef Wellington.

Although the Beef Wellington costs S$90 (RM300), the TikToker was surprised to discover that it was only for one slice from the entire loaf.

She also ordered the Tortellini, Koffman Fries, and 64% Manjari Chocolate Tart.

For all that, the bill came up to S$302 (RM1,000) or S$75 (RM250) per person, as the vlogger said she split the bill with three others.

Despite the exorbitant amount, she felt that only the Beef Wellington was worth the money.

Twitter user calls out Gordon Ramsay restaurant for low wages

The TikTok video attracted even more eyeballs when a Twitter user pointed out the low wages for restaurant staff.

In the tweet, she attached screenshots of job listings by the restaurant alongside the video.

For the role of sous chef, the salary range was S$1,663 to S$2,329 (RM5,500 to RM7,700).

As for hostesses, the restaurant offers between S$453 and S$635 (RM1,500 to RM2,100) per month.

Taken aback by the low wages in relation to the menu’s steep prices, the Twitter user called out the restaurant and Sunway Resort – the restaurant’s location – for ‘exploiting third world country labour’.

Keeping in mind that a slice of Beef Wellington costs S$90, she inferred that a hostess’ salary was basically the equivalent of five slices.

The TikToker behind the video later chimed in as well with a cryptic tweet that simply had a string of eye emojis.

Netizens slam restaurant & Sunway for low wages

The tweet immediately incited a heated discussion among netizens, most of whom agreed that the wages are unreasonable.

One Twitter user criticised both Gordon Ramsay and Sunway Group, claiming that the latter is “cheapskate”.

Others used the incident to draw attention to an economic system which has been built on “exploited, low-cost labour”.

One pointed out that the hostess’ starting pay is half of what another luxury hotel, Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur, is paying theirs.

Nonetheless, there were also some who felt the sous chef’s pay was compatible with market rates.

They added that the prices need to account for the restaurant’s marketing costs as well.

Restaurants have responsibility to pay workers a liveable wage

This viral incident has shone a spotlight on the state of wages in not only Malaysia but hospitality sectors overall.

Waiters, cooks, and chefs are some of the hardest workers around, but their pay may not always reflect the amount of work they do.

We hope this encourages restaurants, especially those generating high profits, to review their staff’s wages regularly.

After all, they’re the backbone of the F&B industry.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and TikTok.