17 GP Clinics In S’pore Will Remain Open 24/7 During CNY Long Weekend In 2024: MOH

17 GP Clinics Will Operate For 24 Hours During CNY 2024 Long Weekend

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that nearly 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics will remain open during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) public holidays from 9 to 12 Feb.

In addition, 17 GP clinics will be available 24/7 during the period.

Members of the public are reminded to visit GP clinics for minor conditions. They should only head down to the hospital’s emergency department for “serious” or “life-threatening emergencies”.

17 GP clinics will be open 24/7 during over CNY 2024 weekend

MOH said via a press release today (8 Feb) that 993 GP clinics will be open at various times from 9 to 12 Feb.

967 clinics will be available on the Eve of CNY (9 Feb). As for 10, 11, and 12 Feb, 101, 149, and 250 clinics will remain open respectively.

Additionally, 17 GP clinics will operate 24/7 across all four days.

Citizens can check out the list of clinics and their corresponding opening hours via the following links:

Public advised to book appointment beforehand

MOH took the opportunity to remind members of the public — including children — that they should visit their GP clinics for minor conditions.

They are advised to make an appointment or call the clinics before heading down.

Patients should only seek medical treatment at hospitals’ Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies.

This includes symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, and uncontrollable bleeding.

Additionally, individuals who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995.

This is to ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services can provide swift conveyance to those with emergency conditions.

MOH also remind the public to eat in moderation and exercise regularly over the festive period.

