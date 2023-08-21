Man Calls Out Grab Driver For Scrolling TikTok While Driving On M’sia Highway, Gives 1-Star Rating

Grab Driver In Johor Gets 1-Star Rating For Scrolling TikTok On Highway

Using one’s phone while driving can be risky, and is usually reserved for picking up urgent phone calls or using navigation apps.

Even then, having your phone in a hands-free kit is recommended to avoid taking your hands off the wheel.

However, one Grab driver in Johor recently flouted all those rules when he was seen viewing TikTok videos on the highway.

His careless behaviour not only put his passenger’s safety at risk, but also delayed the latter’s journey by 20 minutes.

Understandably frustrated, the passenger called out the driver on TikTok and revealed he gave him a 1-star rating.

Passenger says he has encountered many Grab drivers using phones on highway

About a week ago (15 Aug), TikTok user @zayanyy shared a video detailing his deeply concerning experience with a Grab driver in Johor.

“Things like this have happened many times, but last night’s experience was the worst,” he began.

He then showed a clip he recorded in the backseat of said Grab driver’s car while attaching on-screen text that read: Why do Grab drivers like to look at girls on TikTok while driving?!

The driver had two phones. One on the left showed the navigation app Waze, and another on the right was playing a Muslim woman’s livestream.

OP also zoomed in on the driver’s speedometer to show that he was going at a slower-than-usual pace of 60-70km/h.

More astounding still was the fact that cars on the left lane were starting to overtake the Grab driver.

Passenger claims driver drove so slowly that he would not die in potential accident

Adding on, the OP said he does not mind if the Grab driver uses TikTok while waiting at a traffic light.

On the contrary, doing so while the car is moving puts his and other highway users’ lives at risk.

“How are you supposed to focus on the road when you are scrolling TikTok? If you are only listening to the video, that’s fine, but you are f**king scrolling, bro,” he remarked.

When he thought about it, however, the driver was going so slowly that if he were to hit someone, he would not have died.

Another issue that angered OP was that his slow driving turned what was meant to be a 30-minute ride into a 50-minute one.

He then emphasised once again that such behaviour was not only dangerous but also unethical.

Furthermore, he advised Grab drivers to play and listen to a lengthier YouTube video while driving instead of browsing TikTok.

When a commenter asked if he had lodged a report to Grab, he replied that he had already given the driver a 1-star rating.

Passenger shades Grab driver for watching women on TikTok despite being married

As a cheeky end to the video, OP shared an extra detail about his Grab driver that was perhaps a little dubious.

Prefacing with the disclaimer that what he was about to share was not a problem, he revealed that the driver was a married man.

“After scrolling through all those videos of women on TikTok, he called his wife,” OP said.

He then allegedly instructed his wife on what to cook for dinner.

Cutting back to OP, he gave the camera a sly look before ending by saying, “You do you, bro. You do you.”.

Questionable TikTok viewing habits aside, we hope the man’s video raises more awareness on the dangers of using one’s phone on the road, be it among individuals or private hire drivers.

There is a time and place for everything, and when it comes to TikTok, the highway is definitely not it.

