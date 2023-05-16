SMRT Bus Captain Eats & Uses Phone While Driving, Reportedly Suspended For Investigations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SMRT Bus Captain Uses Phone While Driving, Takes Both Hands Off Steering Wheel

Driving a vehicle requires one’s full attention, especially when one is ferrying many passengers. So when an SMRT bus captain was caught using his phone while driving a bus recently, many people were understandably upset.

Footage of the incident made its way onto the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page recently, where it drew a string of critical comments.

He was also seen eating something, taking both his hands off the steering wheel to do so.

Netizens chided the bus captain for his irresponsible behaviour.

He was using his phone while holding on to the steering wheel

Before making its way to Facebook, the video originally appeared on TikTok, courtesy of a passenger who supposedly witnessed the incident themself.

The clip showed the SMRT bus captain seemingly maneuvering the vehicle on the road, with one hand holding onto the steering wheel. In his other hand was his phone, which he appeared to be using while driving.

He kept his phone in a side compartment on his right shortly after and continued driving.

Prior to the phone usage, the TikTok video initially showed the bus captain with both hands briefly off the steering wheel as he appeared to hold onto something. He later brought the object up to his mouth, as though snacking on something.

After eating the sweet, he finally holds onto the steering wheel, and continues driving.

Called out for his irresponsible behaviour

Disappointed by the bus captain’s behaviour, many Facebook users commented that accidents can take place easily, especially if the driver is distracted and using their phone.

Others called for the relevant authorities to issue the driver a warning for his actions.

Meanwhile, others noted that the OP could have addressed the matter with the bus captain directly instead of posting a video of him online.

According to Stomp, the bus captain has already been suspended from his duties for further investigations.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for a statement. We will update the article when they get back to us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @painhub243b on TikTok.