Grayce Tan’s ‘BabyGrayce’ Instagram page disappears, she’s now active on property account & YouTube

‘BabyGrayce’ Instagram account disappears as Grayce Tan resumes posting on property account

Months after an alleged affair scandal involving former PropertyLimBrothers CEO Melvin Lim put Grayce Tan in the spotlight, netizens are now speculating about the disappearance of her personal Instagram account, @babygrayce.

A Reddit thread mourning the apparent end of her online persona noted that the account, which previously had more than 100,000 followers, could no longer be accessed. MS News confirmed this during checks on Thursday (9 July).

It remains unclear why the account is no longer available. While some netizens speculated that Ms Tan, a former Vice President for Strategy at PropertyLimBrothers, had deactivated it herself, others claimed that it may have been removed after being reported.

Reddit users speculate over disappearance of Instagram account

The Reddit post, titled “RIP @babygrayce”, was published on Wednesday (8 July), with the user clarifying that Ms Tan herself was not dead, but rather, “just her influencer persona”.

In the lengthy post, the Redditor recounted Ms Tan’s journey from “fresh-faced dancer and taekwondo competitor” to lifestyle influencer and property professional, before referencing the alleged affair scandal involving Mr Lim that surfaced earlier this year.

Discussion in the thread quickly turned to why @babygrayce had disappeared.

While most users appeared to believe that Ms Tan had deactivated it herself, one commenter questioned if the move had anything to do with her new employer, OrangeTee.

Another user suggested that the disappearance might only be temporary, saying they doubted she would permanently abandon an account with more than 100,000 followers.

A separate commenter claimed that Ms Tan remained active on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as Rednote, and speculated that she could be trying to reach a new audience.

Meanwhile, another netizen posted a screenshot from Instagram, insinuating that the account may have been removed after it was reported, as the notice stated that it went against the platform’s “Community Standards on fraud or scam”.

Grayce Tan resumes posting on property account

Although @babygrayce is no longer accessible, a separate Instagram account, @homeswithgrayce, remains active with about 7,900 followers.

The account was created in July 2024 and was largely inactive after December 2025, before regular posts resumed on 12 June 2026.

All recent posts also appear to show Ms Tan still wearing what looks like her wedding band.

Beyond Instagram, Ms Tan has also launched a YouTube channel under the same “Homes with Grayce” branding, with its first video uploaded about three weeks ago.

According to its profile description, the channel focuses on data-led analysis of Singapore real estate, including investment strategy and property market trends.

Ms Tan’s registration with OrangeTee took effect on 20 June and is valid until 31 Dec 2026.

Alleged scandal led to resignations at PropertyLimBrothers

The online discussion comes almost half a year after Ms Tan’s alleged affair scandal with Mr Lim, who is also married and has four children.

Earlier this year, videos circulated online allegedly containing audio of intimate behaviour involving the pair inside an office.

Both individuals later stepped down from their leadership roles after a WhatsApp message purportedly from Mr Lim announcing their resignations surfaced online.

PropertyLimBrothers subsequently removed Mr Lim’s profile from its website and announced internal governance measures, including updated workplace policies and whistleblowing channels.

Also read: ‘You will miss this in 5 or 10 years’: Grayce Tan breaks silence with quote on Instagram

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Featured image adapted from @homeswithgrayce on Instagram and YouTube.