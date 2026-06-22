Grayce Tan now registered with OrangeTee, posts property-related videos on social media

Grayce Tan registered with OrangeTee almost 6 months after leaving PropertyLimBrothers

Former PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) vice-president for strategy Grayce Tan is now registered with OrangeTee, almost six months after leaving PLB due to a scandal.

She has also begun posting property-related videos on Instagram, after a brief hiatus from such content.

Grayce Tan registered with OrangeTee from 20 June

According to publicly available records on the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) website, Ms Tan is now an estate agent under OrangeTee & Tie Pte. Ltd.

Her registration took effect on 20 June and lasts till 31 Dec.

OrangeTee Holdings was founded in 2000 as an online property portal and became a full-fledged agency later that year.

In 2017, it merged its real estate agency arm with that of real estate consulting firm Edmund Tie & Co, forming the third-largest property agency in Singapore.

It then merged with real estate consultancy firm ETC in 2025 to become a part of the Realion Group.

Grayce Tan has started posting property-related videos

Ms Tan has also resumed posting on her property-themed Instagram account, Homes with Grayce.

Since 12 June, she has uploaded six short videos on topics such as “first-mover advantage” and 99-year leasehold properties.

One of the posts is the first in a new series named “Tissue Paper Consultations”, where she turns real client notes into step-by-step guides for viewers.

Comments on these latest posts have been limited.

Her last post on the account before 12 June was on 23 Dec last year.

The shorts have also appeared on her YouTube channel of the same name, along with a longer video.

Grayce Tan has been active on Instagram since 7 March

Though she was quiet on her Homes with Grayce account for six months, Ms Tan has been active on her personal Instagram account, which has been set to public.

She resurfaced there with a series of reflective posts on 7 March, her first in about 1.5 months after the scandal broke.

While her posts have been of a personal nature since then, she also started sharing some property-related posts about a week ago.

Grayce Tan left PLB after alleged cheating scandal

Ms Tan famously left PLB in January after an alleged cheating scandal with co-founder and CEO Melvin Lim, who also stepped down from his role with the company.

Their profiles were removed from the firm’s website following the ensuing revelations.

Since then, more than 100 agents reportedly left KW Singapore, a standalone franchise founded by Mr Lim, including its top agent.

In May, PLB co-founder Adrian Lim rejoined rival agency PropNex, along with 36 other former PLB salespersons.

Also read: Opinion: Forget the moral pandering — the PLB scandal was about spectacle, not accountability

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Featured image adapted from @homeswithgrayce on Instagram and OrangeTee.