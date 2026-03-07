‘You will miss this in 5 or 10 years’: Grayce Tan breaks silence with quote on Instagram

Grayce Tan shares reflective posts on Instagram amid impersonation accounts following scandal

Former PropertyLimBrothers employee Grayce Tan has broken her silence after her involvement in an alleged cheating scandal in late January.

She shared a series of reflective posts on her Instagram on Saturday (7 March), weeks after impersonation accounts surfaced online following the company’s widely discussed scandal.

‘Memory will smooth these circumstances down like a river stone’

Her post of 15 photos included a screenshot of a quote reflecting on memory and nostalgia.

“By the way, you will miss this in five or 10 years. Memory will smooth these circumstances down like a river stone, and you will find yourself longing for a shade of light or a moment of this particular innocence,” the quote read.

It continued: “Don’t leave it all for nostalgia. Have a nice night now, whatever night it happens to be.”

Ms Tan also shared a photo of herself lying down with a cat resting on her stomach, along with other pictures, from food to architecture.

Another image showed a mirror selfie next to a printed quote which read: “In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you.”

A check by MS News found that the posts were uploaded to an Instagram account believed to belong to Ms Tan.

As the account, @babygrayce, is private, the posts were not publicly viewable.

However, screenshots of these images have since circulated online, including on the Reddit thread r/SingaporeRaw.

Troll accounts impersonating Grayce Tan appeared online

Her posts came after several social media accounts cropped up pretending to be Ms Tan, following the scandal involving Melvin Lim, co-founder and CEO of PropertyLimBrothers.

Earlier in February, a netizen shared a long rant referencing a TikTok account believed to belong to Ms Tan, claiming she had posted videos about repairing her relationship with her husband.

However, evidence later suggested the account was likely an online troll impersonating Ms Tan.

The TikTok account, which used the handle @graycetanvp, appeared to become active again only after the scandal became public.

Before late January, the account had posted just three clips, including one dating back to 2022.

Despite this, some netizens believed the account was genuine, with many leaving comments responding to the posts as though they came from Ms Tan herself.

At one point, the account had amassed over 16,000 followers.

A search on TikTok also shows multiple accounts using Ms Tan’s name, with at least nine accounts appearing to impersonate her.

Resigned from PropertyLimBrothers after scandal

Ms Tan has since resigned from her role at PropertyLimBrothers, while Melvin Lim also stepped down from the company.

Their profiles were removed from the firm’s website following the revelations about their affair.

The fallout has also affected KW Singapore, another real estate agency founded by Lim, with reports indicating that more than 100 employees are expected to leave the company.

