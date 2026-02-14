Troll accounts impersonate Grayce Tan on social media, some netizens fall for it

Troll accounts pretend to be Grayce Tan on social media, tricking some netizens

On Thursday (12 Feb), a netizen posted a long rant about Grayce Tan, who has been thrust into the national spotlight because of her affair with her boss at PropertyLimBrothers (PLB).

“In her latest video, the viral wife is seen wrapped in her husband’s arms, replying to a comment asking to ‘see more’ of him,” they wrote.

“The clip suggests that, despite everything that has happened, the couple are choosing to face the future side by side — not pretending the past never existed, but learning to live with it.”

The post went viral, with over 2,000 likes and 760 comments.

But despite the positive message about overcoming hurdles together as a couple, it appears that the netizen has been duped.

Evidence suggests the TikTok account the netizen was referring to is actually a troll, as it only became active again after the PLB scandal.

Plenty of troll accounts on TikTok

The post referenced in the rant appears to come from a TikTok account with the handle @graycetanvp.

In one of the posts, the caption wrote: “Will he ever forgive me for the past or will he never get over it?”

However, activity on the account appears to have picked up after the PLB scandal went public.

Incidentally, that was also when the account transitioned to posting only content featuring Ms Tan.

Before late January, the account had only three clips, with one dating back to 2022.

Despite that, it appears that many netizens believe this is the real Grayce Tan, as many left comments taking the content at face value.

With over 16,000 followers, the sizable number may have also lent it a false sense of credibility.

A search for users with “Grayce Tan” on TikTok reveals that at least nine accounts are impersonating her.

Massive repercussions after scandal broke

As for the actual Grayce Tan, she has since resigned from her role at PLB. Mr Melvin Lim, the CEO with whom Ms Tan had an affair, has also stepped down from the company.

The resignation comes following earlier reports that their profiles were removed from the company website.

It appears the scandal has also expanded beyond PLB, as KW Singapore, another agency founded by Mr Lim, is also facing trouble.

Over 100 of their employees are set to leave the company.

Also read: PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Melvin Lim & VP Grayce Tan face cheating allegations, profiles removed from website



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and TikTok.