GV changes minimum age for senior discount tickets from 55 to 60

Golden Village (GV) has changed the minimum age for its senior discount tickets from 55 to 60 as of 2024.

A 58-year-old customer discovered the change and posted on Facebook about it recently.

According to a GV spokesperson, the change was made this year in line with other local establishments like FairPrice and TransitLink.

According to Yahoo Singapore, a Facebook user posted about the change in the Complaint Singapore group on 13 March.

The 58-year-old said she used to be eligible for the concession but found out that she no longer qualified.

An adult ticket for a weekend movie would normally cost S$10.50. A discounted ticket for seniors starts from S$5 for a weekday movie before 6pm.

Responding to media queries, a GV spokesperson explained that the change was made in 2024.

Checks on the GV website show that the concession rate applies to senior citizens aged 60 years old and above.

“Golden Village realigns its senior citizen promotions with other local establishments like FairPrice and TransitLink, where they recognise the senior citizen age at 60 years old and above,” The Straits Times (ST) quoted the spokesperson as saying.

She added that GV reviews promotions yearly and reflects the information on its official website.

The spokesperson also noted that GV reserves the right to change any terms without prior notice.

Concession rate at other chains remain for 55-year-olds & above

At other cinema chains like Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes, the concession rate remains available to senior citizens aged 55 years and above.

The deal applies for weekday shows before 6pm and tickets start from S$5.

MS News has reached out to Golden Village for comments.

