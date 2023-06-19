Happy Chef Western Food In Lavender Closes Down, Owners Reportedly Retired Due To Old Age

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Happy Chef Western Food Permanently Closes Without Warning

Western food lovers may be familiar with Happy Chef Western Food, a famous stall at 465 Foodcourt in Lavender.

The stall was famous for its large portions and affordable prices.

Unfortunately, regular customers can no longer dig into their hearty ‘Chicken Kiev’ as the store is now closed for good.

The abrupt news of their closure was discovered by a patron, who broke the news on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group on 17 June.

Customer posts closure of Happy Chef Western Food

In the post, the patron shared a picture of the storefront of Happy Chef Western Food, which indicated they were looking for new owners to rent the stall.

The stall, located next to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building in Lavender, was famous for its affordable old-school Western food options.

The Facebook user shared in their post that the stallholders retired on 14 June.

One user also shared an image of a notice by the stall, informing customers of their permanent closure.

In addition, information about the stall on Google also stated they had closed down.

Shop representative confirms closure

The news shocked many, as there was apparently no prior notice of any permanent closure by the stall.

Many were also confused, as a notice on its website indicated they were reopening on 26 June.

In response to MS News’ queries, a representative of the shop confirmed that the stall has closed for good, dashing all hopes of patrons who wish to taste their food one last time.

Owners apparently retired due to old age

In the comments section, one user who patronised the stall recently divulged that the owners were retiring due to old age.

Many also expressed their sadness over the closure of the iconic Western food stall.

However, others urged fellow patrons to be happy that the owners are retiring to take a break after their successful careers.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.