Bruno Mars in S’pore: Fans sing along to Kit Chan’s ‘Home’ during 1st show

Fans sing along to Kit Chan’s ‘Home’ on first night of Bruno Mars concert

Yesterday (3 April) marked the first night of American popstar Bruno Mars’ three shows in Singapore.

And his dedicated fans, who are better known as Hooligans, were in for a sweet surprise.

At one point in the night, Mars’ musician, John Fossitt, played a keyboard instrumental of the iconic National Day tune ‘Home’.

The nostalgic hit — originally sung by Singaporean singer-actress Kit Chan and composed by songwriter Dick Lee — had fans singing along in unison.

Bruno Mars belted out to nostalgic ‘Home’ in unison

In a TikTok video shared by user @leocaballes.sg, Hooligans in the standing pen were captured belting the classic tune.

Despite Fossitt only providing the instrumentals, this proved to be no issue for the fans. Appearing to know the lyrics by heart, they sang the song to perfection.

In the comments, the OP shared that it occurred during the concert’s intermission. After Fossitt played the instrumentals, the audience picked up the tune and began singing along.

Several fans also raised and waved their hands as the song progressed.

“If only he actually sang it,” TikTok user @kwangggyou said in another clip. Despite this, they highlighted that it was a “pleasant surprise”.

Mars himself, however, was offstage during the intermission period.

Audience was also treated to medleys and popular Mars hits

During the night, fans also had the time of their lives listening to medleys that the popstar had put together.

In particular, Mars sang a mashup of Nothin’ On You (2010) and Leave The Door Open (2021).

For the latter song, he said:

I was hoping that I’d sing ‘tell me that you’re coming through’ and all the Singapore girls will be like ‘I’m coming through!’

Among the other famed hits he performed included ‘Just The Way You Are’ (2010), ‘Uptown Funk’ (2015), and ’24K Magic’ (2018).

Mars will be performing for two more nights at the National Stadium on 5 and 6 April.

Also read: Bruno Mars Adds 2nd S’pore Show On 6 Apr, Tickets Go On Sale 20 Jan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kwangggyou on TikTok and @leocaballes.sg on TikTok.