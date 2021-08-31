Fully Vaccinated Malaysians Can Quarantine At Home When They Return From 10 Aug

Since the start of the pandemic, many Malaysians working in Singapore have not returned home, in part due to practical reasons such as costs concerning their SHN stays.

Recently, Malaysia eased their Covid-19 regulations, allowing Malaysians to quarantine at home provided they’re fully vaccinated.

In a later update, the Malaysian authorities said travellers must submit an application at least 7 days in advance and produce a negative test at least 3 days before departing.

Fully vaccinated M’sians can quarantine at home

Earlier this month, Malaysia announced that Malaysians and permanent residents will be able to serve their quarantine at home when returning from overseas.

However, this is only applicable for vaccinated individuals who received the following vaccines:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

Sinovac

Sinopharm

Johnson & Johnson

CanSino

In the case of double-dose vaccines, 14 days must have passed following the 2nd dose. Those who received single-jab vaccines are only considered fully vaccinated 28 days after their vaccination.

The privilege was announced on 8 Aug and kicked off on 10 Aug.

Travellers must submit application at least 7 days in advance

On Sunday (28 Aug), the Malaysian authorities provided an update to the measure.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, individuals entering Malaysia through the Johor international gateway must also submit an application 7 days before arriving.

This was reportedly due to the overwhelming number of individuals at the Johor Immigration.

The home isolation applications must be submitted to cprcjknj@moh.gov.my.

Additionally, travellers must undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at least 3 days before departing.

Here are the full list of conditions one must meet, following the latest update:

Submit application at least 7 days before arriving

Test negative for Covid-19 at least 3 days before departing

Must be fully vaccinated

Have a place of residence in Malaysia

House or place of residence must be “appropriate”

Those who do not meet the above requirements will have to undergo quarantine at a government facility and pay for the related expenses, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Hope this allow Malaysian overseas to return home

Though the quarantine process understandably cannot be waived off completely, isolating at home will save returning Malaysians the cost of quarantining at government facilities.

We hope this enables some Malaysians and PRs who’ve not returned home for a prolonged period to finally do so.

