HOOGA VivoCity Has 10% Off Silky-Soft Bedsheets & Kitchenware, Refresh Your Home For Hari Raya

New HOOGA Outlet At VivoCity Has 10% Sale To Help You Get Raya-Ready

Singaporeans are excitedly counting down the days to Hari Raya this year. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, the celebrations can finally return in full swing.

As you get ready to welcome friends and family to your humble abode, there’s no better time to give your home a new look with a little help from HOOGA.

To celebrate the launch of their new VivoCity outlet, HOOGA is offering discounts on their TENCEL™ bed linen and kitchenware, making it the perfect time to give your place a much-needed refresh.

Here are some of the best deals so you can welcome visitors with a fresh look on the first day of Hari Raya.

Serve classic F&N drinks in fancy cups

One of the best ways to tell someone how much they matter to you is by feeding them the most amazing meal you can conjure up.

As any good host would attest to, the best dining experience covers all the bases – down to the cups that hold those F&N drinks and piping hot teh.

HOOGA VivoCity carries a wonderful range of drinkware from Kacey and Gomez.

Take the sleek Gomez Drinking Glass, which is made from durable borosilicate glass, and the Gomez Decanter, elegantly finished with marble.

The items are available at all HOOGA outlets:

Gomez Drinking Glass — S$8.01 (U.P. S$8.90)

Gomez Decanter — S$24.21 (U.P. S$26.90)

Gienna Acacia Serving Board Rec — S$17.91 (U.P. S$19.90)

Just as lovely is the Kacey range, which has gemstone-like shapes and is made with crystal soda-lime glass.

With the Kacey Decanter, you no longer have to run back and forth from the kitchen to refill your guests’ cups – simply load up your beverage of choice and let your guests do their own pouring in style.

It’ll save them from feeling too paiseh to ask for more.

Find them at the new HOOGA VivoCity outlet:

Kacey Decanter — S$21.51 (U.P. S$23.90)

Kacey Rock Glass — S$8.91 (U.P. S$9.90)

Kacey Highball Glass — S$9.81 (U.P. S$10.90)

Not only do these vessels do a great job at adorning the dining table, they will surely get your makciks asking for deets so they can get some for themselves.

Serve dinner on rustic wooden dinnerware

While we’re on the topic of making the dining table look pretty, those who spend a lot of time in the kitchen would put a special emphasis on the presentation of their food.

Our mothers would totally be okay with serving up home-cooked meat in a simple porcelain bowl. But there is a simple trick to spruce up the dining table.

Like an expensive steak from a fancy restaurant, you can serve your choice of cooked meats on the Bradford Acacia Serving Board Rec.

Bradford Acacia Serving Board Rec — S$32.31 (U.P. S$35.90)

Don’t be fooled by its down-to-earth appearance – it’s the simplicity of plating your food on a rustic yet chic serving board that will truly wow your guests.

But why stop at a serving plate? Instead, go all out and have your guests eat from wooden dishes.

Stock up on your collection:

Gienna Acacia Plate S — S$11.61 (U.P. S$12.90)

Gienna Acacia Plate M — S$26.91 (U.P. S$29.90)

These plates make a durable substitute for regular ones as they won’t break even when dropped by clumsy guests.

Whether you bring them out just for the occasion or continue to use them for your own personal meals, you’ll leave your guests gushing over the rustic dinner experience they just had.

Switch up your bedroom with TENCEL™ sheets

One may wonder why you’d need to change your bedsheets every festive season, especially if no one else is going to step foot into your room.

Perhaps it serves more of a symbolic purpose, and since you’re already in the mood for a refresh, there’s no better time to give your bedroom a facelift too.

With HOOGA’s VivoCity outlet housing their full range of TENCEL™ bed linen under one roof, you’ll certainly be spoilt for choice.

Coming in a variety of pastel colours, the Vyshawn Mirko is available in four sizes – king, queen, single, and super single.

Leanne Collection — S$71.20 to S$159.20 (U.P. S$89 to S$199)

Each sheet is made from environmentally friendly TENCEL™ fabric and boasts supreme breathability and long-lasting softness.

If you’re the type to always switch things up, the Faythe collection features multiple patterns that, with a simple flip, can give your bedroom a whole new look.

Faythe Collection — S$103.20 to S$143.20 (U.P. S$129 to S$179)

Although seasoned sheets give a sense of familiarity, there’s also something about sinking into a freshly made bed with brand new linens.

Jazz up your toilet with matching bathroom accessories

An underrated aspect of home decoration is the toilet.

But there is merit in beautifying this private space because visitors who need to use the loo will remember the smallest details put into these areas.

HOOGA has a line of aesthetically pleasing bath accessories from their Loora line. Painted in blue, these ceramic containers look beautiful on their own or as a set.

Each product in the Loora line is holistically designed to complement each other.

Your journey to a ‘gram-worthy bathrooms starts here:

Loora Soap Dispenser — S$11.61 (U.P. S$12.90)

Loora Tumbler — S$8.91 (U.P. S$9.90)

Loora Tray — S$14.31 (U.P. S$15.90)

As one of the more commonly used items in the toilet, the Loora Soap Dispenser will surely become a key feature next to the sink.

While lovely on its own, the soap dispenser will look even better with the other items in the line, such as the Loora Cotton Bud Container.

With a lid to hide any unsightly bits, this container can sit inconspicuously – and stylishly – on the bathroom counter.

If your toilet is a mishmash of styles and colours, it may be time to streamline the look.

Get your guests talking with a quirky centrepiece

Living in HDB flats or apartments, we often prioritise functionality, opting for decorative items that can serve multiple purposes.

This porcelain Dion Centrepiece not only fits with the minimalist aesthetic but also acts as a convenient storage space for anything you want to put on display.

Dion Centrepiece — S$23.31 (U.P. S$25.90)

Whether it’s snacks for your guests, candles, or dried flowers, the centrepiece can be a pretty backdrop for flat lays.

If you’d prefer a decorative piece with more dimensions, the Percy Hourglass stands out with its red and yellow gradient that offers a pop of colour on your coffee table.

Percy Hourglass — S$14.34 (U.P. S$23.90)

Besides making the space more vibrant, the hourglass can be a good distraction when you’re chilling on the couch, not knowing what to do.

As with their more practical home items, HOOGA has thought about everything thoroughly and knows that every home refresh needs that proverbial cherry on top.

10% off TENCEL™ bedsheets at HOOGA VivoCity to celebrate earth month

What you’ve just seen is only a fraction of what’s on sale at HOOGA’s new VivoCity outlet. If you want to take a look for yourself, here’s how to get there:



HOOGA VivoCity

Address: #02-202 HarbourFront Walk, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront

If your schedule is packed with Hari Raya prep, you can also check out their website to view all the latest products and promotions.

By the way, all the products mentioned in this article – and more – are on 10% off until 8 May.

Don’t forget to follow HOOGA on their Facebook and Instagram pages so you don’t miss out on all their tempting deals.

Set the stage for an unforgettable Hari Raya

Transforming your home doesn’t need to be a yearly affair, but it certainly can help to lift the spirits.

If you’re planning to give your crib a makeover, it would be better to get everything sorted out all under one roof – especially when there are so many items on offer.

With new sheets, tables filled with new dinnerware, and a quirky centrepiece to break the ice with relatives you haven’t seen in years, this year’s Hari Raya is set to be one that you won’t forget.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with HOOGA.

Featured image courtesy of HOOGA.