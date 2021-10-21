Hari Raya Dates Pushed Back A Day In 2022

Most Muslims in Singapore look forward to the yearly Hari Raya celebrations as it’s a time to reconnect with family and friends.

While the celebration dates can be ascertained much earlier, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) usually confirms them a year prior.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA) report in April, Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji were slated to fall on 2 May and 9 Jul 2022 respectively.

Source

However, MUIS has recently announced new dates for these holidays which will now fall a day later in 2022.

4 countries adopt revised dates for Hari Raya celebrations

For eager folks who’ve already checked and marked their calendars, you might want to make some changes.

Instead of 2 May, Hari Raya Puasa will be on 3 May 2022. Hari Raya Haji, meanwhile, will be on 10 May 2022 instead of 9 May.

This is according to the official press release by MUIS on Thursday (21 Oct).

Apparently, the highest Islamic authorities of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore agreed to adopt the revised criteria of the astronomical calculation for the determination of the Islamic calendar from the year 2022 onwards.

New long weekend with revised Hari Raya Haji date

With these new dates, we can look forward to an additional long weekend in 2022.

Now that Hari Raya Haji falls on Sunday (10 Jul), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has declared 11 Jul a public holiday in lieu of the festivities.

This brings the total number of long weekends in 2022 to 6.

Long weekends to plan your leave around

Long weekends are the perfect time to plan your leaves around. After all, we all deserve a break from time to time.

For Muslims in Singapore, do take note of the new dates so that we can prepare our feasts on the right days.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr.