2022 Will Have 5 Long Weekends Throughout The Year

Though border restrictions are still in place globally thanks to the pandemic, long weekends are something that most of us still enjoy.

For 2022, Singaporeans can look forward to enjoying 5 long weekends, including an extra-long 4-day weekend in May.

Source

Not sure about you, but we’re already eyeing that weekend in May for a short vacation, provided borders have reopened by then.

2022 will have 5 weekends, one more than in 2021

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), 2022 will have 5 long weekends spread throughout the year — one more than the 4 in 2021.

Of the 11 public holidays in 2022, 6 of them will fall either on a Sunday, Monday, or Friday.

3 on Sundays

2 on Mondays

1 on a Friday.

Of particular is the long weekend in May 2022, which arises as Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa fall on 1 May 2022 (Sunday) and 2 May 2022 (Monday) respectively.

This essentially means that there will be 4 days of break – comprising 2 days of weekends and 2 days of public holidays – between 30 Apr 2022 (Saturday) and 3 May (Tuesday).

Vesak Day (15 May) and Christmas Day (25 Dec) both fall on Sundays in 2022, meaning the following Mondays will be public holidays, reports The Straits Times.

Deepavali (24 Oct) and Good Friday (15 Apr) fall on a Monday and Friday respectively, giving rise to another 3-day long weekend.

Here is the breakdown of the public holiday dates:

Source

Time to plan your leave for 2022

Now that we know when the long weekends will be happening in 2022, perhaps it’s time to strategise and plan out when you’d like to clear our leave.

Hopefully, border restrictions will be eased by then so we can travel overseas for a short vacation during the weekends.

Even if that’s not possible, long weekends at home are also good opportunities for us to recharge.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gov.sg.