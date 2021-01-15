Flaming Hot Burmese Monk Will Get You Through Singapore’s Cold Weather

If seasons were to exist in Singapore, then the past few days and weeks must have been winter. But as you’re shivering in your shorts while browsing the Internet, pics of a particular Burmese monk might send you sweating instead.

With one bare, muscular bicep on display in his off-shoulder robe, you can’t help but think not-so-holy thoughts.

Just look at that sculpted face and those strong arms. He’d look good wearing a plastic bag.

Burmese monk actually a famous actor & model

Quickly dubbed as Internet’s “hottest looking monk”, this delicious piece o’ pie goes by the name Paing Takhon.

The model turned actor spent 10 days being a monk and suddenly, we’re all religious.

A look at this photo brings serendipity to our minds, because just staring at those eyes will send us to realms we can’t even imagine.

When he’s not busy seeking Nirvana, he’s out making ladies go, “hamana-hamana-hamana” with smoking hot photoshoots.

According to AsiaOne, the 1996-born model started his runway career in 2014, before appearing in TV commercials, music videos and on magazine covers.

His onscreen debut in Burmese film Midnight Traveller in 2017 catapulted him further to fame. And for curious 24-year-olds, yes, he’s also a student who’s still in university.

Talk about checking boxes off our ideal guy list.

Lived as a monk for 10 days

The viral getup apparently isn’t merely for show, as the handsome lad really shaved all his hair and lived as a monk for 10 days at the start of 2021.

His jarring fineness is especially overwhelming in this group photo he posted of his life in the monastery.

The stud said after his experience, that he “knew himself more”. We stan a self-aware man.

Meanwhile, don’t mind us while we stare at his jawline and get to know it more.

Has a soft spot for animals

Just when you think the perfectly sculpted lad can’t get any more ideal, the 1.88m heartthrob loves animals, too.

His Instagram page – linked here purely for research purposes – has him cuddling all kinds of cute animals.

We wonder if this floofy doggo is panting for the same reasons we are.

He captioned the above photo, “She needs to be showered”, but some commenters seem to think he’s referring to them instead. Count us in.

Photos like this typically post a dilemma — between the doe-eyed kitties and his blinding tattooed hotness, where should our eyes be?

Burmese monk makes fans want to kowtow

We’re not the only ones who find this 10-day monk the hottest botak we’ve ever seen.

Netizens trying to cope with the heat are letting their wild thoughts flow, as profusely as their perspiration from looking at him.

While monks can’t date, we’re thankful he was only one for 10 days, so there’s plenty of time still to try our luck. Now we’re just waiting for travels to Myanmar to resume.

Some who probably realised that the way to his heart might be religion suddenly felt the urge to kowtow and pray.

Others decided to start with good deeds first, hoping that’ll earn them enough blessings to rub shoulders with the divine specimen of a man.

Some heat to get us through the monsoon season

Though we’re far from being able to snuggle up to his hot bod, his holy hotness emanating through his photos is enough to get us through this monsoon season for now.

Start up your laptop or mirror your phone screen on the TV, so you can stare at him all day in an almost life-sized projection.

We doubt mum will complain. In fact, she might even ask you to scoot over so you can both appreciate nature’s fine creation.

