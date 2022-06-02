i Light Singapore Returns To Marina Bay In 2022 With Firefly Fields & Inflatable Plastic Whale

i Light Singapore 2022 Installations Tell The Story Of Our World

Even amidst the slew of pasar malam openings, flights to neighbouring countries, and club reopenings, one major activity that has yet to return in full swing is festivals.

However, that is set to change when i Light Singapore returns, featuring 20 elaborate light installations along with a booming festival in the heart of Marina Bay.

From 3 to 26 Jun, the Marina Bay precinct will welcome visitors to this year’s nightlight display, which promises to be bigger and better than that of previous years.

MS News had the opportunity to get a taste of what’s in store and here are some of the most jaw-dropping artworks on display.

Larger-than-life artworks light Marina Bay up in violet

You’ve probably admired the city lights at Marina Bay countless times, but from Friday (3 Jun), they’ll be taking on a different hue.

As i Light takes over the district, 20 artworks focusing on themes of environmental and sustainability issues will capture visitors’ attention with the theme Spark of Light.

All the installations incorporate the colour violet, which 57 artists from 14 different countries were asked to take inspiration from.

As violet has the shortest wavelength and most potent electromagnetic energy in the visible light spectrum, the colour signifies the awakening of senses, similar to how an idea is sparked in one’s mind.

One of the largest and most breathtaking works comes from Turkish new media studio Ouchhh. The MOTHEREARTH ClimateChange Data Sculpture uses the iconic facade of the ArtScience Museum as its canvas to project a stunning visual treat comprising moving lights, sounds and colours.

Not just a mere light show, the installation blends publicly available environmental data such as weather records with artificial intelligence.

Another key highlight is Plastic Whale by local artist Craig Neo, as well as Feng Qiao, Liao Qingshuang, and Li Jianwen from China.

Taking on the shape of a massive sea creature, this inflatable sculpture is filled with recyclable materials such as plastic bottles and scraps.

If you dare set foot in the belly of the beast, you can listen to the harrowing sounds of the animal in distress.

As beautiful as the installation seems, it ultimately serves a higher purpose — to educate the public on the detrimental effects plastic has on ocean life.

Light fixtures show how much life has changed after the pandemic

Not all the installations have a sombre undertone, however. Take, for example, the Firefly Field by the folks at Studio Toer from the Netherlands.

The scattering of 500 flying and blinking lights bounce to their own tempo, mimicking the luminescent fireflies at night.

Standing on the vast field amidst these orbs will surely be a magical affair that’ll make for beautiful photos.

Alone Together is another visually captivating installation that showcases the lives of others through the use of silhouettes in coloured box apartments.

The interactive projection brings to mind our shared experience of living in isolation during the pandemic.

But as tempting as it is to look back, Ivana Jelic’s Keep on Moving installation encourages us to look forward to the future.

The installation uses mannequins standing back-to-back, mimicking the motions of runners whom we often see in this part of town.

The use of mannequins also points toward our consumerist tendencies that have grown exponentially over the pandemic.

Back to the aquatic theme, Fallen is an installation sprung from the minds of Nerdist and ARTINA, who both hail from South Korea.

This reimagining of a fallen jellyfish tells the story of a creature that can no longer roam its natural habitat after consuming parts of a ‘star’.

Little did it know, this ‘star’ was the accumulation of trash that humans had dumped irresponsibly.

Equally eerie is this group of enchanting giant lanterns, supposedly part of the Underworld, at Esplanade Park.

Haunting noises that initially resemble echoes of the sea play in the background, before transitioning into a chorus of urban life.

The audio effects accompanying the exhibits made from discarded fishing nets create a provocative representation of our marine ecosystem.

Local artists in the spotlight at i Light Singapore 2022

A huge part of i Light Singapore is its celebration of local talent, and this year is no different.

Nine local artists will display their works of art throughout the event. Among them are two groups of students who won their spots after participating in a closed call for artworks.

Re-Act, by a team of architecture students at the National University of Singapore (NUS), is a network of light strips lining the Queen Elizabeth Walk waterfront steps at night.

Pulsing and ever-changing, these light strips challenge the viewer to think of the threats of rising sea levels and sea pollution.

Another student project is Collective Memory, an installation comprising compact discs (CDs) put together by five Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) students.

By using CDs, the work gives a new lease on life to the dying medium.

How to get to i Light Singapore 2022

With the June holidays in full swing, here’s how you can get to the ArtScience Museum, the starting point of i Light Singapore 2022.



ArtScience Museum

Address: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Opening Hours: 10am-7pm

Event dates: 3-26 Jun 2022

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

For a full breakdown of the event, you can visit the i Light Singapore website. Here’s a map to help you get around:

With a month’s worth of activities ahead to look forward to, you can stay up to date with the latest details on i Light’s Instagram and Facebook pages too.

Have fun with art this June holidays

i Light Singapore 2022 is the perfect way to begin the holidays with the fam, friends, or your SOs.

While these installations will surely get you thinking, there are also other events in the i Light Singapore line-up to look forward to. For instance, GastroBeats, a 14,200 sq m Festival Village at Bayfront Event Space, offers many options for a weekend of food and fun.

With IG-worthy spots at every corner, you can let the world know about the creative installations, one pose at a time.

