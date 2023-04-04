Indonesian Man Walks Along Tuas Second Link Towards S’pore, Apprehended For Suspected Immigration Offences

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Indonesian Man Walks Along Tuas Second Link Towards Singapore At Night

Authorities recently apprehended an Indonesian man who was walking along the Tuas Second Link towards Singapore recently.

When officers at Tuas Checkpoint intercepted him, they found that he had no identity or travel documents.

If found guilty of attempting illegal entry, he may face a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Indonesian man spotted walking down Tuas Link

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (4 Apr), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revealed more details of the incident.

On 23 Mar, authorities first spotted the man walking along Tuas Second Link towards Singapore at around midnight.

At first, Tuas Checkpoint officers intercepted him for fear that he might cause a traffic accident.

However, upon conducting further checks, they soon realised that the man had no identity or travel documents in his possession.

Nevertheless, they were able to identify that he was an Indonesian national.

Subsequently, the officers apprehended the man for suspected immigration offences.

ICA reiterates serious views on immigration offences

In view of the incident, the ICA reiterated its serious stance towards attempts to enter or depart Singapore illegally.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & safe travels while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure,” it said.

Under the Immigration Act 1959, those guilty of illegal entry can receive a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

It’s unclear what subsequent steps will be taken against the man but we’re certain that the authorities will take the necessary enforcement action.

