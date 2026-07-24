M’sian influencer allegedly kicks passenger’s seat repeatedly during flight, he later apologises

Influencer allegedly kicks passenger’s seat repeatedly during flight

A late-night flight became an uncomfortable experience for one woman, who claimed that the passenger seated behind her repeatedly kicked her chair from takeoff to landing.

She later recounted the incident in a now-deleted Threads post, saying it took place on a Batik Air Malaysia flight.

The woman identified the passenger as Malaysian influencer Aisar Khaled, who allegedly contacted her afterwards to apologise and ask for the post to be removed.

Influencer allegedly placed feet against seat in front

The journey had already begun on a frustrating note, as a delay meant passengers only boarded the flight at around 11.40pm.

Shortly after takeoff, the woman alleged that Aisar placed his feet against the back of her seat, causing it to be repeatedly knocked throughout the flight.

She claimed the impact could be felt across her entire seat and continued for much of the journey.

Although she suspected his height may have contributed to the issue, she felt he should have been more considerate towards the passenger seated in front of him.

“If you already know that you’re tall, at least take business class,” she wrote.

Influencer allegedly continued after passenger raised issue

The woman said she confronted Aisar about the matter, prompting him to apologise.

However, she alleged that he later returned to sleep and continued placing his feet near the back of her seat.

Frustrated, she took photos of the passenger behind her as the plane landed and only then realised he was Aisar.

She later described him as the “worst influencer” she had encountered, adding that she rarely became angry but had been frustrated by the alleged kicking from takeoff to landing.

Influencer apologises and asks for post to be removed

The post reportedly garnered at least 1.4 million views and 15,900 likes before it was deleted.

Screenshots of Instagram messages circulating online appeared to show Aisar apologising to the woman, explaining that he had been exhausted and was unaware of what had happened during the flight.

After she told him that she had raised the issue with his companion, he apologised again and asked her to remove the post.

The woman later apologised for publishing it and confirmed that she had taken it down.

Also read: Influencer slammed for staging iPhone giveaway in Vietnam, claims woman asked for S$5 to appear in video

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Featured image adapted from @ohmymedia.cc on Threads.