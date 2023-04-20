Johor Chief Minister Orders All JB Customs Counters To Stay Open During Hari Raya

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

JB Customs Counters Should Be Prepared To Handle Travellers During Hari Raya

During a visit to the Johor Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said all counters must remain open for Hari Raya.

He has requested that any technical and staff issues be “resolved fast”.

Additionally, Mr Onn Hafiz urged travellers to be patient over the Hari Raya weekend as there’ll be high traffic during the period.

Efficiency at customs counters at 80%

The Star reported that Mr Onn Hafiz visited the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at around 5.15am on Thursday (20 Apr).

“From my observation, I can say that the level of efficiency is at 80%,” he said.

“With the festive season getting nearer, the Causeway will be even busier in the next few days, with more people and vehicles travelling between Malaysia and Singapore for Hari Raya.”

About two million people and vehicles are expected to travel between Malaysia and Singapore using land borders during the Hari Raya period.

Invited immigration department director-general to visit complex

Mr Onn Hafiz said it’s important that the Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh visit the complex.

“During my inspection at the counters, some were closed due to staffing issues, while others had system problems pertaining to the Road Transport Department (JPJ),” he said.

“The JPJ concerns are expected to be addressed within a day or two.”

He cited welfare with department personnel as another issue, as they have been coping with the increased flow of people at customs.

“I was told their overtime claims took a long time to process. I hope this can be resolved soonest,” he added.

“All the technical and staffing issues must be resolved fast.”

Counters reportedly open during chief minister’s previous visit

During Mr Onn Hafiz’s previous visit to the Johor customs on 5 Apr, almost all the motorcycle counters were operational.

The open counters were apparently a rare sight, and many wished they’d be operational more often so that people could get through customs more quickly.

Hopefully, the situation will be eased during the hectic Hari Raya period, although jams are perhaps inevitable with the number of people passing through.

Do keep your patience if you’re travelling across the border.

