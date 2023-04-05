Johor Customs Reportedly Opens Almost All Motorcycle Counters During Minister Visit, Commuters Ask For Regular Checks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

All Motorcycle Counters At Johor Customs Reportedly Open During Minister Visit

Nowadays, getting stuck in customs seems to be an expected part of the journey to and from Johor.

In trying to suss out the situation, Johor Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi visited the Johor customs during the morning peak period on Wednesday (5 Apr).

Many were surprised by his visit and some were impressed by his dedication in surveying the morning peak-hour traffic.

However, sharper observers pointed out the happy coincidence that almost all the motorcycle counters were operational during the visit.

Johor Chief Minister visits customs on 5 Apr morning

Datuk Onn Hafiz first posted about his visit on Wednesday (5 Apr) morning.

In his Facebook post, he announced that he was at the Sultan Iskandar Building Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

He also attached several pictures documenting the scene at the Johor customs.

Even in the early morning, a throng of motorists can be seen waiting for their turn to clear the customs.

However, what’s perhaps more noteworthy is the fact that most of the motorcycle checkpoints appear to be operational.

Motorists ask Chief Minister to visit more frequently

Following the rare sight, commuters commented on the post, asking the Chief Minister to visit the customs more often.

One commenter even went so far as to ask the minister to visit every day.

Nevertheless, most were thankful for his efforts in monitoring the situation.

One user affirmed that the minister was correct in visiting the checkpoint during the morning peak period.

They highlighted that by doing so, he can accurately witness the reality of the congestion at the Johor customs.

Meanwhile, another netizen commended his dedication and commitment to going into the field.

Coincidence or not, we hope traffic at the Johor customs will be smoother in the future, benefiting people from both ends of the Causeway.

