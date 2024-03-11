John Cena appears ‘naked’ at the Oscars to present award for Best Costume Design

John Cena ‘streaks’ at the 2024 Oscars ceremony

American wrestler and actor John Cena turned heads when he appeared seemingly naked at the Oscars award ceremony on Sunday (10 March, 11 March Singapore time).

Ironically, he was there to present the ‘Best Costume Design’ award.

The ceremony’s host Jimmy Kimmel was also in on the joke, as the pair acted out a bit where Kimmel egged Cena on, to the laughter of hundreds of attendees.

Eventually, Cena found a way to preserve his modesty as Kimmel drapes what appears to be a stage curtain over the wrestler.

John Cena appears ‘naked’ at 50th anniversary of Oscars streaking incident

The Oscars, officially the 96th Academy Awards, took place on Sunday (10 March), at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Notably, this was also the 50th anniversary of the incident involving a streaker who ran across the stage in 1974 during the 46th Annual Academy Awards, while late actor David Niven was introducing female screen legend Elizabeth Taylor.

“Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” Kimmel prompted several times before Cena poked his head out from behind a stage prop.

Kimmel then went to where Cena was and asked him: “What’s going on? You’re supposed to run across the stage!”

“I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit anymore,” Cena said reluctantly.

He added: “I just don’t feel right about it — it’s an elegant event. Honestly, you should feel ashamed right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea.”

The wrestler continued: “The male body is not a joke.”

In response, the host interjected: “Well, mine is!”

After some back and forth about whether Cena wrestles in the nude, the former wrestler reluctantly shuffles to the centre of the stage — with the envelope containing the winner for the ‘Best Costume Design’ award covering his crotch area.

Presented ‘Best Costume Design’ award to 2024 film ‘Poor Things’

As Cena was about to announce the nominees, he realised that he could not open the envelope without lifting it away.

Kimmel then, feigning exasperation, cued the tape announcing the nominees, which included:

‘Poor Things’ — Holly Waddington

‘Napoleon’ — Janty Yates, David Crossman

‘Barbie’ — Jacqueline Durran

‘Oppenheimer’ — Ellen Mirojnick

’Killers of the Flower Moon’ — Jacqueline West

As the screen cut back to the pair, Kimmel appeared to be helping Cena to cover up — seemingly using a stage curtain.

Once he had adequately preserved Cena’s modesty, Kimmel walked off, allowing the wrestler to present the prize — which went to Holly Waddington of the 2023 flick ‘Poor Things’.

Featured image adapted from Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube.