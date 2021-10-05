Johor KSL City Mall Looks Deserted & Devoid Of Shoppers In Viral Pictures

Back when weekly Johor Bahru (JB) visits were common in pre-Covid days, KSL City Mall was one of the popular destinations for Singaporeans seeking food and other necessities.

However, with travel restrictions in place, such malls have seemingly seen lower footfall.

Recently, pictures showing a deserted and desolate KSL City Mall, with many stores closed, went viral on Facebook.

Many netizens were quick to speculate that the phenomenon could be due to the lack of shoppers from Singapore.

Johor KSL City Mall looks like a ghost town in viral photos

On 30 Sep, Facebook page Johor 柔佛, which posts about updates in JB, shared pictures of an eerily empty KSL City Mall.

Gone were the hoards of shoppers who once patronised the malls, which made the reflective glares from the overhead lights even more pronounced.

Another picture showed the familiar Popular bookstore with its shutters closed.

According to Google Maps, the outlet has closed for good.

Once the location of pop-up sale events, an empty space in the mall now has a red carpet laid over, with no products on display.

Perhaps expected of such a deserted mall, there was but 1 customer even at Starbucks.

Similarly deserted scenes at accompanying hotel

The same situation was also seen at the hotel resort which accompanied the shopping mall.

This hotel entrance was barricaded, likely to facilitate the entry requirements that visitors have to comply with.

At one of the counters, one of the staff was seen to be on duty, but with no customers in sight.

Though it’s unclear when the pictures were taken, the OP said this was apparently due to the lack of customers from Singapore.

Looking forward to weekly JB trips again

Be it in Singapore or across the Causeway, it’s always saddening to see one of our frequently visited malls devoid of visitors.

Hopefully, the situations in both countries improve soon, and our weekly JB visits can become a reality in the near future.

