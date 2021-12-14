Shop At KaiKai’s Hut In Christmas Wonderland To Unlock The Advent Calendar

Gardens by the Bay is ready to bedazzle visitors with the annual Christmas Wonderland event, and your chats are quaking with early jios from bae or the fam to visit.

There is a lot for everyone to explore, and a local shopping app is about to make your time more worth it.

The KaiKai app lets you snag gifts when you shop at their festive hut in Christmas Wonderland. Those who spend $50 and above there will get the chance to open an advent calendar containing atas prizes, such as an iPhone 12.

Perhaps now’s the time to look back and check whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year. Fingers crossed that you’re in for a bountiful yuletide at KaiKai’s hut.

Here’s the rundown on what you can look forward to there.

Sleep better with relaxing scents & Jellycat plushies

We’ve survived another year of living with the pandemic. Our routine can feel a tad shaken when we alternate between working from home and hotdesking at the office.

As stressful as it may be, some will find that hugging cute plushies at the end of the day will help in chasing your worries away.

Find comfort in these Jellycat plush toys, which are heckin’ adorable. Take their Harry Panda, for example, a signature item from KaiKai’s Christmas collection at the hut.

Jellycat Harry Panda – $28 (U.P. $40)

This cuddly companion has velvety soft fur and big, round paws—all the better to snuggle with at night before sleeping.

And while we’re on the topic of destressing, specific scents can do wonders to soothe and heal our weary souls. The fabled aroma of lavender, for example, will help lull you to sleep once you’re all curled up in bed.

Scent by SIX Christmas HOPE set – $35 (U.P. $46)

If aromatherapy speaks to you or someone you care about, you can accumulate your $50 spend with the Scent by SIX: Christmas Hope set.

The set contains a Sleep Returns Pillow Mist – something to spray on your pillow with for aroma that helps improve sleep quality – and 3 pieces of 27°F Biei Scent tags that come in a combination of bergamot essence, yuzu and coriander.

Impress someone special with Xiaomi 11 Lite & Swarovski pendant

For those who want to impress their significant others, probably to commemorate your first Christmas spent together, you’ll find something sleek and sparkly at KaiKai’s hut.

No, we’re not talking about engagement rings—it might be too soon for that. Look a bit closer, and you’ll find the limited-edition Xiaomi 11 Lite with a Swarovski pendant hanging around it.

Xiaomi 11 Lite (Swarovski limited edition) – $549 with $50 cashback

We heard that the phone camera’s night mode performs well in low-light conditions, so you can immortalise beautiful memories together, be it day or night.

A $50 cashback will help cushion the cost, so there’s no need to gulp in your quest to leave a mark on your partner.

No matter the gift, we’re positive that you’ll light up their world anyway once they know the effort you put in to surprise them.

Opening the Advent Calendar

From now till 31 Dec, access to KaiKai’s advent calendar is easily granted from Fridays to Sundays once you’ve hit $50. But if you’re a baller and want to open it any day of the week, a cool $500 spend is the prerequisite.

KaiKai advent calendar at Christmas Wonderland

To achieve this amount, jio friends and family to shop from KaiKai merchants on the app or from the hut in Christmas Wonderland.

Some of the items you can win from the calendar include:

iPhone 12

Bose earbuds

JBL Flip 5 speakers

Even if you aren’t lucky enough to bag the top-tier prizes, there are treats available on the calendar as well:

Tuk Tuk Cha

Sarnies

The Working Class

KM Bagels & Waffles

KaiKai app is on App Store & Google Play

If you’re celebrating Christmas at Gardens by the Bay this year, there’s more to the event than just admiring LED structures and capturing photos for the ‘gram.

Download the KaiKai app before you arrive at Christmas Wonderland.

If you’re one of the first 5,000 visitors to do so, you’ll be given a complimentary keepsake in the form of an Instax print—something we don’t get to see very often in our digital era.

Here’s a recap of what you need to do:

Book tickets to Christmas Wonderland Visit the KaiKai hut at Mistletoe Alley Market Reserve and redeem the items you wish to purchase onsite If the total purchase is above $50, you can then open the Advent Calendar to win prizes.

You can also stop by the hut to take pictures with your loved ones, with the Naughty or Nice photo wall as the backdrop.

The KaiKai app is free for download on the App Store & Google Play for Apple and Android devices.

‘Tis the season to give & receive

Much like other festivals in Singapore, Christmas is the season of giving—and receiving gifts if you’re lucky.

It’s also the time to also look back at how hard you’ve worked in 2021 and treat yourself to something nice to close the year with a bang.

And whether you’re going big or small when buying gifts, remember, it’s the thought and effort that makes it all the more special for your loved ones.

MS News wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

