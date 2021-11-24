Visit Christmas Wonderland 2021 From 3 Dec-2 Jan

As we’re closing out the last days of 2021, this means the holidays are upon us. And like tradition, Christmas Wonderland by Gardens by the Bay is back again to serve the festive feels.

The famous tropical garden will once again undergo a Christmas transformation this year.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Stunning light displays and towering installations will enchant visitors, making every inch of the garden a photo opportunity for the gram.

Let’s run down the year’s biggest Christmas festival highlights in this article.

Christmas Wonderland 2021 installations

This Christmas Wonderland 2021, visitors can feast their eyes on a 10-metre tall Tinsel Castle. It is one of the event’s signature installations and the perfect starting spot for any photo-taking session.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

There are also newly built installations like the Spalliera, crafted by Italian craftsmen. Standing at 7 storeys tall, the circular motif borrows from gothic mirrors found in churches from Europe.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Walk of Stars, a 44-metre light tunnel, should be your next stop. The mesmerising display will surround you with over a thousand programmable LEDs, aiming to capture the hearts of all visitors.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Our last recommendation is the Enchanted Bridge display, at 30 metres long. The gigantic installation is sure to catch your attention with its 100,000 LED lights.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Bring the inner child out with carnival games, rides & marketplace

As Covid-19 restrictions are loosening, that means we can start hosting more interpersonal activities.

This year, aside from the sights and sounds, there will be carnival games to bring out the inner child in all of us. Stand a chance to bring home some carnival prizes in the plethora of games available.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Visitors can also book their tickets online to hop onto the Venetian Double-Storey Carousel for $10 a ride. Do note that the rides are allocated daily, and all tickets have to be bought online.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Lastly, there is Mistletoe Alley Market to start your festive shopping early. With an eclectic selection of chocolates, teas, toys and even wine, there will be a potential gift for you to purchase at the event.

Image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd

Before heading down, remember to start booking tickets here.

Experience a dazzling Christmas at Gardens by the Bay

Here’s what you need to know to get to Christmas Wonderland 2021:

Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay

Address: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Dates: 3 Dec-2 Jan

Time: 6.30pm-10.30pm

Tickets: $7 per person

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

With another trying year past us, events like this is a great opportunity to heal our weary souls as we soak in the festive vibes.

Jingle bells will ring a little different this year with relaxed restrictions.

Are you looking forward to checking out the light installations this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image courtesy of Brand Incorporated Pte Ltd.