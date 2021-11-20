Groups Of 5 Can Dine In Eateries From 22 Nov If Fully Vaccinated

Fully vaccinated individuals will be able to dine in groups of up to 5 at restaurants and other F&B outlets from next Monday (22 Nov) as Singapore exits the Stabilisation Phase.

Announcing the move on Saturday (20 Nov), Minister Gan Kim Yong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force said Singapore will return to the Transition Phase as our daily case counts have remained under 3,000 per day.

Groups of up to 5 can dine in hawker centre & coffee shops

From Monday (22 Nov), fully-vaccinated individuals will be able to dine in groups of up to 5, including at hawker centres and coffee shops, reports Channel NewsAsia.

These establishments, however, will need to implement vaccination checks.

Unlike the easing earlier this month, the 5 individuals need not be from the same household.

Similarly, group size limits for social gatherings and household visits will be increased to 5.

“Next series of moves” will happen around end-Dec

The return to the Transition Phase comes at a time where Singapore’s daily case numbers have remained stable — below 3,000 daily on average

The number of severely ill Covid-19 cases have likewise remained stable.

Additionally, about 99% of Covid-19 cases have mild or no symptoms. The majority of such cases are also recovering at home.

Moving forward, the authorities will continue monitoring the situation over the coming weeks.

Should things remain stable, “the next series of moves” will happen around end-December.

Addressing possible frustrations over year-end festivities celebrations, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the authorities are avoiding a “significant” opening in the month of December.

This is because of the potential spike in social activities which may give rise to a new wave of cases.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr.