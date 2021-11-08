5-Pax Dine-Ins Resume For Fully Vaccinated People From Same Household

With the Covid-19 situation now under control, the government will be relaxing several restrictions.

From 10 Nov, fully vaccinated people from the same household can dine in at eateries in groups of up to 5.

However, the new rule does not apply at hawker centres and coffee shops.

Here’s a summary of the latest updates from the Multi-Ministry Task Force press conference.

Dine-in rules eased for fully vaccinated people from same household

According to The Straits Times, the task force gave an update on the easing of measures on Monday (8 Nov) evening, saying that this was possible due to the stabilisation of Singapore’s Covid-19 situation.

Hence, fully vaccinated people from the same household will be allowed to dine out in groups of up to 5 from Wednesday (10 Nov).

However, the rule remains the same at hawker centres and coffee shops as it is challenging for comprehensive checks to be done on all diners.

In case you need a reminder: Currently, only fully vaccinated people can dine in groups of up to 2 at hawker centres and coffee shops.

Those who are unvaccinated can only do takeaways.

Social gathering group sizes remain at 2 max

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed the importance of easing the measures in a “careful, step-by-step approach” to ensure that the healthcare system is not overwhelmed.

So other than dining out for people from the same household, the status quo is maintained for pretty much everything else.

If diners are not from the same household, they will still only be allowed to dine out in groups of 2.

Social gathering group sizes are capped at 2, and households can only receive 2 visitors a day.

Those caught flouting the rules will face strict enforcement action.

Featured image by MS News.