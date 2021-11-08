Singapore Announces VTL With Malaysia Between Changi & Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Long have we waited for our jaunts to our neighbouring country Malaysia, but a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) is finally happening after almost 2 years of so near, yet so far.

Singapore announced on Monday (8 Nov) that the VTL will open between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from 29 Nov.

Though the VTL won’t cover land travel for now, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that a similar VTL with Johor is coming up.

According to PM Lee, he spoke with Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the phone today on the launch of the VTL earlier today.

The arrangement will take place between Changi Airport and KLIA.

PM Lee noted on Facebook that both countries have made good progress in vaccinating and managing the pandemic.

As such, the time is right to resume cross-border travel and revive economies as well as strengthen our bilateral partnership.

Johor VTL launching in near future

JB jaunts won’t be possible yet, but The Straits Times (ST) reports that both Prime Ministers are looking forward to launching a similar VTL between Singapore and Johor in the near future.

This would include both land links of the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link.

Without the VTL, travellers arriving from Malaysia must serve a 10-day Stay-Home Notice at a declared residence or accomodation.

Good news for those with loved ones across border

Many workers have been stuck in either Singapore or Malaysia over the past 2 years, thinking it’d only be for a short period when the Movement Control Order in Malaysia began in Mar last year.

Over a year later, the border is finally reopening progressively, albeit via air for now.

Those who have family or loved ones in JB may need to wait a while longer, but those yearning for a short trip that’s not in Europe may find KL far more accessible.

