WP’s Kenneth Foo recognised as NSMan of the Year, Pritam Singh congratulates him

Workers’ Party’s Kenneth Foo named NSman of the Year 2026

Workers’ Party (WP) Deputy Organising Secretary Kenneth Foo has been recognised as NSman of the Year 2026, with party Secretary-General Pritam Singh congratulating him on the honour.

Foo, who most recently contested Tampines Changkat Single Member Constituency (SMC) in the 2025 General Election, received the recognition for his National Service (NS) performance and contributions.

Pritam Singh says recognition is ‘richly deserved’

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 July), WP secretary-general Pritam Singh congratulated Foo on receiving the award at this year’s SAF Day Parade.

“Thank you for serving as a role model for so many of us, and anyone in uniform,” wrote Singh, who called the recognition “richly deserved”.

“Well done and congratulations! Majulah Singapura!”

Foo thanks wife for supporting his NS commitments

Foo also reflected on receiving the award in a LinkedIn post on the same day.

He described SAF Day as an opportunity to celebrate Singapore’s national defence and appreciate those who support NSmen behind the scenes.

Rather than focusing on the accolade itself, he thanked his wife for standing by him throughout his years of reservist service.

He wrote, “Thank you dear, for the unwavering support over the years as I go missing for two weeks or more each year”.

Foo added that his NS commitments extended beyond in-camp training, often involving meetings, dinners, and coffee sessions with fellow NSmen.

He also shared that he had sometimes brought his wife along to army events, only to leave her on her own while catching up with military friends.

Concluding his post, he wrote that “without you, it would not have been possible”.

Long-serving Workers’ Party member

Foo has been a member of the Workers’ Party since 2006 and currently serves as the party’s Deputy Organising Secretary. He is also in the party’s Central Executive Committee.

Over the years, he has contested three General Elections.

In 2015, he was a part of the Nee Soon GRC team. Foo subsequently contested East Coast GRC in 2020 and Tampines Changkat SMC in 2025.

Outside politics, Foo works as the deputy director of a charitable organisation.

He holds an honours degree in psychology and has previously said his work in the social sector complements his efforts to better understand the needs of Singaporeans.

Also read: Harpreet Singh sole new face elected to WP CEC, says Pritam Singh’s re-election was the right decision

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Featured image adapted from Kenneth Foo on LinkedIn and The Workers’ Party website.