Harpreet Singh sole new face elected to WP CEC, says Pritam Singh’s re-election was the right decision

Ex-Punggol GRC candidate Harpreet Singh elected to WP CEC during Cadre Members’ Conference

Over a year after being fielded as a candidate for Punggol GRC, senior counsel Harpreet Singh has been elected to the Workers’ Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC).

He joined the opposition party’s top decision-making body after a vote at its biennial Cadre Members’ Conference on Sunday (28 June).

12 people elected to WP CEC

In a media release on the same day, WP said that 12 people were elected to the CEC during the conference:

Mr Abdul Muhaimin bin Abdul Malik, 37 Mr Chua Kheng Wee Louis, 39 Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong, 56 Ms Eileen Chong Pei Shan, 34 Mr Gerald Giam, 49 Mr Harpreet Singh, 60 Ms He Ting Ru, 43 Dr Jamus Lim, 50 Mr Kenneth Tiong, 37 Mr Low Thia Khiang, 70 Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, 51 Mr Tan Kong Soon, 49

They were elected by WP cadres, who also voted for the party’s top two leaders: Secretary-General and Chair.

These posts were retained by 50-year-old Mr Pritam Singh and 61-year-old Ms Sylvia Lim respectively. Ms Lim has held on to the position since 2003.

Former MP and party leader Low Thia Khiang was also re-elected to the CEC.

The various appointment-holders of the CEC will be announced in due course, WP said, adding:

The new CEC has taken office, with a mix of members of different ages and backgrounds; and has started work with immediate effect.

6 former members not elected to CEC this time

Notably, six former CEC members were not elected this time round. They are:

Mr Andre Low, who is a Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Mr Fadli Fawzi, an MP for Aljunied GRC Ms Lee Li Lian, formerly an MP for Punggol East SMC Mr Nathaniel Koh Mr Ang Boon Yaw Mr Foo Seck Guan Kenneth

They may however be co-opted into the CEC later.

Harpreet Singh the only new addition to WP CEC

Mr Harpreet Singh is the only new addition to the CEC line-up from the WP’s previous internal election two years ago.

Mr Abdul Muhaimin, Mr Andre Low, Ms Chong, Mr Tiong and Mr Fadli were not elected in 2024, but were co-opted later.

Mr Harpreet Singh, a managing partner at litigation firm Audent Chambers, ran as part of the WP slate in Punggol GRC during the 2025 General Election.

Despite losing to a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, the WP team garnered a respectable 44.83% of the vote.

Harpreet Singh says Pritam Singh’s re-election was the right decision

In a Facebook post on Sunday after the conference, Mr Harpreet Singh wrote about Mr Pritam Singh’s re-election as party chief.

He said the decision was “the right one” as Mr Pritam Singh had built a highly respected record, adding:

We have all seen that through his tireless service, his calm under sustained political pressure, and his steady, measured leadership that has brought the Party to significant milestones in Singapore’s parliamentary history.

WP cadres’ continued confidence in Mr Pritam Singh is “not blind loyalty”, he maintained, but a careful assessment by those who have worked closely alongside him and observed his character and dedication to the people of Singapore.

However, he noted that the decision was also made with “full respect” for the recent High Court judgment that convicted him of giving false testimony to the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) on two occasions.

Mr Harpreet Singh said the judgment stands and must be respected, but added:

A person’s full history matters when assessing character.

Also read: Pritam Singh re-elected as WP secretary-general

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Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on Facebook and Harpreet Singh Nehal on Facebook.