TikToker Discovers Kinokuniya Sells Branded Bags With Magazines, Older S’poreans Shocked They Didn’t Know

TikToker Discovers Branded Bags Like BAPE & FILA Sold With Magazines At Kinokuniya

For most of us, Kinokuniya is a Japanese chain bookstore that sells a wide array of novels across various genres and stationery-related knick-knacks.

While that conception isn’t wrong, what some may not know is that the chain also carries Japanese magazines that come with exciting items.

The older generation would be familiar with these products that come with small bags from the likes of Fred Perry and A Bathing Ape (BAPE).

A TikToker only recently discovered this, sending the local TikTok community into a frenzy.

Taking to the app, she showed the various bags they found, amusing older viewers with her innocent ignorance.

Kinokuniya sells Japanese magazines that come with branded bags

On 12 Oct, TikToker @missonglai shared her branded bag discovery in a viral video.

@missonglai went in for a pen but came out with 3 #bape bags ♬ 夜に駆ける – YOASOBI

In the clip, Missonglai follows a store attendant as he leads her and her friends towards the shelf of magazines that come with bags.

While walking, she exclaims that she “had no idea the bookstore sold bags in a box”.

Speaking to MS News, Missonglai shared that her friends had known about the bags since their childhood. The BAPE bags in particular were what got them excited.

As for the OP, the discovery was completely new. Upon meeting with the wall shelf full of Japanese magazines, she becomes audibly enthusiastic, zooming into a particular magazine carrying a FILA bag.

The group then goes through each magazine, marvelling at the content previews as they retrieve boxes from the shelf.

Popular names such as Anna Sui, BAPE, Calvin Klein and Manhattan Porter are just some of the brands featured in the video.

After deciding on their purchase, the group takes turns showing off their picks.

Missonglai also shows off a BAPE duffle bag that she unboxes in another video.

Older Singaporeans puzzled with ‘discovery’

Her excitement seems to have puzzled the older generation, who expressed their shock in the comments section.

One TikTok user shared that they’ve been getting Fred Perry bags from the bookstore since the early noughties.

Another commenter cheekily asked, “u come from which mountain”, implying that the OP has only found out something many others have known for a long time.

A viewer pointed out that even if this is not something new, the video could encourage more younger folks to shop at the bookstore, which would generate greater buzz and keep the stores open.

As much as we’d love to gatekeep our best secrets, perhaps sharing them the way Missonglai did would do everyone some good.

If you’d like to get the bags yourselves, you can visit Kinokuniya’s two remaining stores at Ngee Ann City and Bugis Junction or check out their online store here.

Flex a branded bag on a budget

Seeing this Japanese magazine and bag deal getting its limelight in 2022 must be nostalgic for the older generation.

Since it’s a somewhat affordable way to get a branded bag, do note that the quality may not match what you’ll find at direct sellers.

That said, if you’re on a budget, this is definitely a good way to flex your favourite brand.

Featured image adapted from @missonglai on TikTok and TikTok.