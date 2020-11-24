Lady With Mild Dementia Missing Since 23 Nov Hangs Out Often At Bukit Panjang

It’s not unusual for our elderly parents to head out on their own. After all, they – like everybody else – enjoy having the freedom to go about doing whatever they like.

On Monday (23 Nov), a lady with mild dementia allegedly went out on her own but did not come home that night.

Worried, her daughter took to Facebook on Tuesday (24 Nov) to appeal for information about her missing mother.

Headed out by herself on 23 Nov but did not come back

According to the post, the missing lady had gone on her usual routine of venturing out by herself on 23 Nov.

This time, however, she did not return home even as night fell.

Her family’s worries were compounding by the fact that she has mild dementia, meaning she could have forgotten her way home.

Despite an all-night search, the family had no success locating her.

The family has since lodged a police report.

Missing lady with mild dementia believed to be wearing red shirt

Though not much information is available at the time of writing, the missing lady reportedly hangs out often in Bukit Panjang.

According to her daughter, she often visits Bukit Panjang CC and the bus stops nearby, Bangkit Market, and Fajar Shopping Centre.

However, she pointed out that it’s also possible for her to have wandered off elsewhere, making the tasks of finding her even more challenging.

She was believed to be wearing an attire comprising of:

Round-necked T-shirt (pinkish red)

Bermuda shorts (blue or brown)

Shoe (maroon)

Bag (black)

Watch (gold)

Those with information pertaining to the lady’s whereabouts should contact her daughter via the number provided in the Facebook post here.

As of 12.46pm on Tuesday (24 Nov), the family has not received any information on the lady’s whereabouts.

Hope she will be reunited with her loved ones soon

If you happen to stay in the neighbourhood of Bukit Panjang, do keep a lookout for the missing lady and reach out to her loved ones ASAP should you have any information.

We hope she’s safe and would be reunited with her loved ones soon.

