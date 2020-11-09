Uncle Has No Furniture In His Bukit Panjang Flat But Is Happy With Life Nonetheless

For many who lead relatively comfortable lives, owning amenities like furniture and a fridge is almost second nature.

However, for one man living in Bukit Panjang, his everyday realities look vastly different.

His 1-room flat does not have any furniture in it.

Image courtesy of Gilbert Goh

Despite that, the uncle appears to be contented with what he has.

Uncle lives without furniture at Bukit Panjang flat

On Friday (6 Nov), a group of volunteers were visiting a rental flat at Bukit Panjang when one particular unit caught their eye.

Source

The uncle who lived in the unit had no furniture at all.

Image courtesy of Gilbert Goh

Instead, all his items were placed on the ground, in various storage boxes.

Image courtesy of Gilbert Goh

A Singapore flag adorned a wall in the unit, the only decoration in his barren flat.

Uncle prefers living without furniture

When volunteers asked the uncle why he did not have any furniture, he replied that he preferred it that way.

He sleeps on the floor, largely due to an allergic reaction to mattresses.

The uncle also prefers to keep things in storage boxes as it makes them easier to access. He claims that he doesn’t have many things anyway.

When volunteers handed him a red packet, he gladly accepted.

Image courtesy of Gilbert Goh

Uncle is contented with life

The uncle resides at a rental flat at Senja Road in Bukit Panjang.

Source

Although it may be hard for many of us to imagine living without furniture, the uncle appears contented with the way he lives.

He lives alone and occasionally does odd jobs with a cleaning company.

When a volunteer visited him again over the weekend, she passed him some food and snacks.

Image courtesy of Gilbert Goh

The uncle exclaimed that he did not want any furniture donations as he simply preferred living that way.

Instead, he only accepted dried food donations.

Image courtesy of Gilbert Goh

MS News has reached out to Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to find out if they are aware of the uncle’s situation and if he requires further assistance.

Hope uncle continues living a happy & healthy life

Kudos to Mr Goh and his team of volunteers for helping the less fortunate in our society.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Goh shared that there are many other families living in rental flats that share such realities.

2020 might have been a tough year for many, but it will do us well as a nation to realise that the vulnerable ones in our society are often hit the hardest by the pandemic.

While the uncle’s happy-go-lucky attitude is commendable, we hope he receives the help he needs to lead a more comfortable life.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Gilbert Goh.