Lee Pineapple Factory In Johor Ceases Operations After 92 Years, Old Employees Leave With Heavy Hearts

Lee Pineapple Factory In Johor Ceases Operations On 31 Oct

Earlier in August, Lee announced that it would be shutting its pineapple business after more than nine decades. Some Singaporeans even crossed the Causeway in hopes of securing themselves some of the brand’s iconic red canned products.

On Tuesday (31 Oct), Lee’s pineapple factory in Johor finally ceased operations.

Having been a household name for such a long period, it’s unsurprising that some employees left with heavy hearts.

Lee pineapple factory in Johor ceases operations

According to China Press, Lee’s pineapple factory in Skudai, Johor Bahru (JB), ceased operations on Tuesday (31 Oct) after 92 years.

On its last day, there were reportedly lorries moving machinery and equipment out of the factory. However, pineapple products were not seen on the vehicles.

The Malaysian news site reported that Lee’s foreign workers involved in production will be transferred to other places. Meanwhile, some of its older workers will be retiring.

Other administrative employees, however, will continue working at the factory till its official closure at the end of the year.

Older workers leave with heavy hearts

Speaking to China Press, 84-year-old Fang Guangrong (name transliterated from Chinese) said he felt sad bidding Lee goodbye.

Having been with the company since he was 18 years old, that’s perhaps unsurprising.

Fang started working as a lorry driver but was subsequently transferred to the production department where he helped with the packaging and transfer of goods.

Even after all these years, Fang still holds on to his old employment pass which comes with a picture of his younger self.

He said it reminds him of the good memories he had at Lee.

Residents hope to retain factory building

For now, the factory’s future remains unclear.

However, some of Lee’s staff speculate that the factory might be torn down — they reportedly received a letter asking them to vacate the nearby dormitory by next February.

Meanwhile, a Skudai assemblywoman has taken note of the residents’ wishes to retain the building, which has reportedly been around for close to a century and holds many fond memories for nearby residents.

Featured image adapted from China Press.