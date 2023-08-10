Lee To Shut Pineapple Business After 92 Years, Say Goodbye To Iconic Red Cans In Supermarkets

Lee To Discontinue Canned Pineapple Production By End-2023

In February this year, Ishiya Confectionery Co. Ltd had no choice but to suspend the sale of its Shiroi Koibito cookies due to a temporary egg shortage.

Another edible product — this time closer to home — will be facing a more permanent fate.

Some may recognise Lee’s canned pineapples for their nostalgic bright red tins, frequently found in many supermarkets in Singapore.

After producing pineapple products for close to a century, Lee will be shutting its pineapple business and pivoting to growing oil palm.

The company reportedly came to the decision after the soil at its plantation became “unsuitable” for growing pineapples.

Lee to cease pineapple business as plantation soil becomes “unsuitable”

According to China Press, Lee’s pineapple factory at Skudai, Johor is currently at a “limited production” stage, paving the way for its eventual discontinuation at the end of this year.

The factory had also reportedly closed for a week from 30 July to 6 Aug.

Speaking to Nanyang Siang Pau, an anonymous employee shared that the soil at the company’s plantation is “no longer suitable” for cultivating pineapples.

As such, the company decided to pivot to growing oil palm moving forward.

As the end of its pineapple business draws closer, Lee has reportedly stopped replanting new seedlings, only tending to those that are already planted.

The employee also shared that growing oil palm isn’t just less labour-intensive than growing pineapples, but is easier to manage as well.

Founded 92 years ago in 1931

Lee’s history dates back to nearly a century ago when the prominent businessman, Lee Kong Chian, founded the business in 1931.

Today, Lee’s factory is still located in a pre-war building in Skudai, Johor Bahru.

According to Lee’s website, the company produces a wide range of pineapple products ranging from pineapple juice to pineapple slices.

A quick search on the internet show Lee’s products sold on NTUC FairPrice as well as e-commerce sites like Shopee and Lazada.

Besides Malaysia and Singapore, Lee also exports its products to the United States (US) and Japan, among other countries.

