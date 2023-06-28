Lewis Capaldi Cancels World Tour Including Singapore Show Due To Impact Of Tourette Syndrome

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Shows In Singapore & Other Countries

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has cancelled the remaining shows on his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent Tour’. This includes the Singapore leg of the world tour, which was supposed to take place in July.

The cancellation comes after a recent incident at his Glastonbury Festival show. Halfway through his set, he was unable to continue singing due to his Tourette Syndrome.

Capaldi released a statement via social media to announce the cancellations on Tuesday (27 June).

Couldn’t keep singing at Glastonbury show due to Tourette Syndrome

On Saturday (24 June), the singer was performing his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ at the Glastonbury Festival when his Tourette Syndrome kicked in.

Due to his condition, he was unable to continue singing.

In a touching moment, the crowd sang along to the music and helped him get through the performance when he was visibly struggling.

Prior to this, he took a 3-week break from live performances to get ready for the Glastonbury show.

Taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future

Following the incident, Capaldi shared on Tuesday (27 June) that he will be taking a break from touring.

In his statement, he thanked the fans for singing along at Glastonbury in his moment of need. He then stated that he is going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write,” he said.

I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s.

He noted that it became obvious on Saturday that he needs to spend more time getting his mental and physical health in order. This is so that he can continue doing what he loves “for a long time to come.”

In addition, the singer apologised to fans who have made plans to watch him perform.

Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamt of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.

Previously, The Star Theatre was slated to host Capaldi’s Singapore concert on 25 July.

Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund from ticketing platform Ticketmaster within 30 days.

Those who have queries regarding refunds can contact Ticketmaster via their website or call +65 3158 8588.

