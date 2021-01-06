Lim Chee Guan Shifts To Online Sales During CNY Period

Christmas decorations have been taken down and Chinese New Year music is already playing in supermarkets. However, the traditional long queues at bak kwa retailers like Lim Chee Guan may not be a thing this year as they pivot to online sales.

The business will say no to walk-ins and self-collections during the Covid-19 pandemic that will stretch into the Lunar New Year in 2021.

Instead, those who are prepping for the festivities can order their bak kwa online.

Lim Chee Guan will accept online orders only

In a CNY update on their website, bak kwa retailer Lim Chee Guan said they will not be allowing self-collections of the BBQ pork delicacy.

Instead, you can sign up to pre-order your haul for the period between 13 Jan and 9 Feb.

The business said customers can get free deliveries if they make a bulk order of 15kg and above.

We are not sure if 1 family can finish 15kg of bak kwa, so you may want to split between friends and relatives instead.

To make an order, customers will have to create an account on their website.

Orders are capped at 20kg of barbecued products.

Loyal Lim Chee Guan customers and members can do so via this link.

‘Tradition’ of queuing on pause: Rod Lim

Lim Chee Guan director Rod Lim, 69, told The New Paper that their customers have consistently stood in long lines over the years and it seems to have become an annual tradition.

However, they have to let go of this favourite pastime for the safety of customers and staff during the pandemic.

The decision to shift to online sales during the festive period came after many meetings with outlet staff, Mr Lim said.

Mr Lim added that the wellbeing of customers and staff is of utmost priority.

Safety first as Lim Chee Guan goes online

Perhaps a plus point of online sales is that our feet will not be aching by the time we get to the front of the queue.

We are glad to see that businesses like Lim Chee Guan are taking measures to ensure the wellbeing of Singaporeans over the Lunar New Year.

