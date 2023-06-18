Lionel Messi Stopped At Beijing Airport Due To Passport Mix-Up, Thought Taiwan Was ‘Same As China’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lionel Messi Stuck At Beijing Airport After Passport Mix-Up

Lionel Messi might be one of the most famous and gifted footballers ever. He’s won practically everything in his career, including the World Cup.

But all these trophies and accolades couldn’t prevent him from being stopped at Beijing Capital Airport over passport issues.

Messi, who holds both a Spanish and Argentine passport, had reportedly only brought the former with him, thinking the visa-free arrangement between Spain and Taiwan applies to China too.

To his surprise, it did not, and Beijing Airport customs stopped him for not having the right documents.

Lionel Messi stopped at Beijing airport over passport mishap

On 11 June, Messi and his entourage arrived at Beijing Capital Airport via a private jet.

He was in China for Argentina’s national team friendly against Australia, but it turns out he did not bring his nation of birth’s passport.

Messi reportedly faced issues due to this.

A video circulating on social media shows the 36-year-old talking to a group of immigration police officers.

According to reports, Messi had thought his Spanish passport would allow him to enter China visa-free.

This was because Spain’s passport grants visa-free access to Taiwan.

During the hold-up, Messi reportedly asked, “Is Taiwan not China?”

Messi finally received an expedited visa after a delay of around two hours.

Visa requirements differ between Taiwan and China

Spanish citizens travelling to China may have to apply for a visa before entering the country.

However, Spanish citizens travelling to Taiwan have visa-free entry for up to 90 days.

The mix-up might be understandable considering China considers Taiwan part of its territory. However, Taiwan maintains its own immigration laws.

36-year-old joining Inter Miami

The 36-year-old star, fresh off winning a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain, is set to leave the French club this summer when his contract expires to join Inter Miami in the United States.

Offers were also fielded from his boyhood club Barcelona as well as Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

However, he eventually elected to live in the US, where he owns a property. Messi also cited family and lifestyle reasons for his move.

He will be paid handsomely, regardless. Reports indicate Messi will earn up to US$150 million (S$201 million) over two years.

We hope he brings the right passport the next time he enters the US.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nextonemaybe on Twitter.