K-pop group LNGSHOT performs at S’pore NBA event, shares why boss Jay Park feels like a ‘dad’ to them

K-pop boy group LNGSHOT performs at NBA event in Singapore, shares lessons from boss Jay Park

Those who scored tickets to the NBA Rising Stars Invitational finals and awards ceremony at the OCBC Arena on Sunday evening (28 June) probably expected nothing more than fast-paced basketball action and a celebration of the region’s brightest young players.

But they also got a little bonus: K-pop boy band LNGSHOT took the stage — or should we say, the court — with energetic renditions of songs such as ‘Are You Ready’, ‘FaceTime’, and ‘Never Let Go’.

Before all that, though, the boys carved out some time to chat with MS News and other media outlets about their whirlwind debut year, their love for basketball, and why their boss feels more like a father figure than a CEO.

Who are LNGSHOT?

Now, if you’re reading this, chances are you don’t need an introduction to LNGSHOT. But here’s a refresher just in case.

The four-member group, made up of Ohyul, Ryul, Woojin, and Louis, is signed to MORE VISION — the label founded by singer-rapper-producer Jay Park.

The group only made their official debut earlier this year, which means they’ve been active for just six months.

That made performing at a major NBA event in Singapore feel more than a little surreal, even to the members themselves.

“I can’t believe it either,” Woojin, 18, admitted. “It feels like I woke up one day and suddenly became a headliner.”

For someone catching his first-ever live basketball game, the gig also doubled as a crash course in the sport.

What struck him most, he shared, was just how unpredictable a game could be, with the outcome often hanging in the balance right up until the final second.

A fitting takeaway, really, for a member of a group pronounced “Long Shot”, a name built around the idea of beating the odds.

One LNGSHOT member has been a basketball fan since he was five

For the group’s youngest member Louis, however, basketball was hardly a new discovery.

The 16-year-old shared that he’s been watching NBA games since he was five, all thanks to his father, who’s a big basketball fan himself.

Louis started playing the sport not long after, picking it up at around age six.

That early head start has clearly given him a confidence boost. When MS News pointed out that he’s known for being good at basketball, having shown off his skills on social media before, Louis didn’t miss a beat.

“I am!” he piped up immediately with a grin, looking rather pleased to have his talent acknowledged. “I love basketball [because] it’s a collective sport. It’s a team sport, right? You’ve got to pass [the ball] around and read the game.”

It’s also, perhaps unsurprisingly, why his bandmates immediately pointed him out as the most competitive member of the group when it comes to sport.

Among the members, Louis also appears to be the one who plays basketball most often, especially with fellow member Ryul, 19.

Naturally, that’s led to a bit of friendly trash talk. Asked about playing against Ryul, Louis quipped: “He’s not as good as me, but…”

“I’m better than you,” Ryul immediately cut in, clearly not having it.

Looks like there’s still some unfinished business on the court.

Lessons from CEO and father figure Jay Park

The same team spirit Louis values on the court isn’t too far removed from how the group approaches music.

“I think music and sports are similar in that you have to keep putting in effort to eventually bear fruit and move people’s hearts,” said Ohyul, 20. “We’re also continuously working hard to make good music.”

Woojin saw a similar overlap between athletes and artists, even without having played sports competitively himself.

“I think athletes and artists are similar in that people see us through the image we present,” he explained. “So it’s only natural that we have to manage ourselves carefully and not lose ourselves in the process.”

It’s a mindset that seems to echo what the group has picked up from their boss and mentor, Park.

“Even though he’s our CEO, he kind of feels more like a dad to us,” Louis said. “We’re always looking up to him and he always teaches us stuff.”

Another lesson from Park that appears to have stuck with the group is the importance of staying grounded, even as their schedules grow increasingly packed.

In just half a year, LNGSHOT has been performing around the world and releasing a steady stream of music.

Ohyul shared they have learned to see the pace positively.

“We try to always stay humble, the way our CEO has taught us,” he said. “Having a packed schedule means we’re busy, and I see that as a really good thing.”

Is a full-fledged concert in Singapore on the horizon?

While LNGSHOT’s NBA Rising Stars Invitational performance gave fans in Singapore a taste of what they can do on stage, Shotties — yes, that’s the fandom name — may already be wondering when they can see the group back here for a full concert.

For now, the boys kept things carefully open-ended, sharing that they are currently preparing for their second EP and are focused on what’s coming next.

Still, they made it clear that they would love to return to Singapore.

As for what goal feels most within reach, their answer was suitably ambitious: Rookie of the Year.

Before wrapping up, the members also had a simple message for anyone chasing a big dream: “Don’t give up. Never give up.”

Also read: Jay Park takes on maiden HYROX S’pore despite leg injury, packed schedule & fatigue

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Featured image by MS News. Photography by Felicia Fun.