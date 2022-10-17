S’pore Movie #LookAtMe Banned From Screens Here, IMDA Says It May Cause Social Division

S’pore Movie #LookAtMe Banned From Screening Here, Director Disappointed In Decision & Will Appeal

While Singaporeans have the pick of movies from all over the world, every once in a while, a movie is barred from screening due to some reason or other.

The latest local movie to fall afoul of the authorities is #LookAtMe.

It has been banned from screens in Singapore, not because of its unconventional title with a hashtag and lack of spacing, but for its potential to cause social division.

#LookAtMe effectively banned from Singapore screens

In a statement on Monday (17 Oct), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said #LookAtMe should be refused classification.

That means it’s effectively disallowed from being screened in Singapore.

IMDA said they consulted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), and they agreed with this decision.

Film’s director was behind NDP film

#LookAtMe is the second feature of local director Ken Kwek, who wrote and directed a film shown at this year’s National Day Parade.

It stars well-known local actors like Adrian Pang, Pam Oei, Janice Koh and Thomas Pang, now known as Yao.

A synopsis of the movie on IMDB is as follows:

A Youtuber posts an irreverent video trolling a megachurch pastor, in defence of his gay twin brother. He is vilified by society, tried in court, and pitted against a culture that threatens to destroy his family.

While Yao plays both twins, Pang plays the pastor.

The film had its world premiere at the New York Asian Film Festival on 23 Jul.

At the festival, Yao won the Special Jury award for Best Performance.

Descriptions of pastor in movie suggestive of a real Singapore pastor

Explaining why they came to the conclusion to refuse classification, IMDA said #LookAtMe indicates in its opening frame that it’s “inspired by true events”.

However, “various descriptions of the pastor (including a similar-sounding title) are suggestive of a real pastor in Singapore”. At least, IMDA said,

Persons in Singapore may draw that connection.

The movie also has a protagonist who is offended by the pastor’s stance on homosexuality.

He also considers plotting a revenge attack on the pastor, a context that “may be seen to be suggesting or encouraging violence against the pastor”.

Additionally, the pastor is portrayed “engaging in an act prohibited by his professed religious faith”, IMDA said, adding,

The allegations may be perceived to be offensive, defamatory and contrary to the (Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act) in that it may be seen as unfairly attacking a religious figure, as well as cause offence to religious beliefs.

#LookAtMe deemed to denigrate a religious community

Thus, #LookAtMe has been deemed to denigrate a religious community, IMDA said.

To that end, it has the potential to cause enmity and social division in Singapore’s multiracial and multireligious society, they added.

IMDA then set out three ways it could do that:

The Singapore pastor preaches against homosexuality but engages in behaviour that goes against his religious teachings. The reference to “true events” implies that leaders of the local religious community, including the pastor, have engaged in such behaviour. The protagonist declares his intention and makes preparations to violently attack a religious figure.

Our Film Classification Guidelines state that “classification should be sensitive to the concerns of different racial or religious groups and the need to safeguard racial and religious harmony”.

Thus, films likely to denigrate any racial or religious group will be refused classification.

Director disappointed that #LookAtMe is banned

In response, Mr Kwek released a statement to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) saying that he was disappointed by the decision.

He and the producers of #LookAtMe will submit an appeal to IMDA, asking them to reconsider the classification and reverse the ban.

Calling the film “a work of cinematic fiction”, he said it “seeks to entertain and encourage conversations on important social issues that are relevant to Singapore”.

It also cited the top “filmmaking and acting talent from Singapore and beyond” that was involved, adding that the film was in competition for Best Feature at the New York Asian Film Festival, eventually winning for Yao’s performance.

Mr Kwek noted that the film has been selected for the Singapore International Film Festival 2022, and hopes Singapore residents will have an opportunity to see it in December if the ban is lifed in time.

Featured image adapted from Eko Pictures on YouTube and Ken Kwek on Facebook.