Netflix Removes 2 Drug-Related Shows From Singapore Platform In 2020

Netflix, with its diverse range of shows, is the go-to source of entertainment for many Singaporeans.

Source

Recently, the streaming service removed 2 drug-related shows from its Singapore platform after receiving instructions from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Some netizens, however, said the ban might not have its intended effects, given that the move has piqued their curiosity about the shows.

Netflix removes shows with drug-related content

According to Netflix’s annual Environmental Social Governance report, 2 drug-related shows were banned in Singapore in 2020.

The first show, ‘Cooked With Cannabis’, was banned in May 2020. The TV series is a cooking competition featuring 3 chefs who prepare cannabis-infused meals.

Source

3 months later in Aug 2020, the film ‘Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics’ was also removed from the platform. The documentary features celebrities’ anecdotes about hallucinogenic drug usage.

Source

Both shows were banned following IMDA’s written demands to remove them from Netflix’s Singapore platform.

Netizens curious about shows following removal

Following news of the ban, many netizens responded that the move piqued their curiosity about the shows even more.

Source

Countless netizens also highlighted the fact that those who are curious could simply watch the shows by using virtual private network (VPN) services.

Source

While the ban does have its detractors, some have also shown support for it. This netizen says that youths can be easily influenced and this ban is a move in the right direction for a drug-free Singapore.

Source

Another netizen proposed that there should be some middle ground where parental controls can be enforced so consumers can still make the choice to watch these shows, without the risk of influencing younger audiences.

Source

Not the first time Netflix removed shows

This is not the first time IMDA has demanded Netflix to remove shows from their Singapore platform.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), ‘The Last Hangover’ – a biblical parody of ‘The Hangover’ – was also removed in 2020.

In 2019, ‘The Last Temptation Of Christ’, a film banned in Singapore, was taken down.

3 films with cannabis-related content – ‘Cooking on High’, ‘The Legend of 420’, and ‘Disjointed’ – were also removed from Netflix Singapore back in 2018.

Educating youths about drugs might also be useful

Censorship is undoubtedly necessary for certain circumstances.

But while authorities have Singapore’s best interests at heart, perhaps educating and equipping our youths with the right mindset, allowing for more nuanced discussions on drugs, can also prove helpful.

Which of the 2 approaches – or perhaps both – should Singapore pursue? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.