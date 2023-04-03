MacPherson Minced Pies Hawker Stall Closing Down Due To High Rental Rates, Thanks Customers For Support

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MacPherson Minced Pies Hawker Stall Announces Closure, Was Unable To Break Even

The owners of a stall selling minced pies at Circuit Road Hawker Centre in MacPherson have announced that they will close down their business.

Sharing the news on Facebook, DP Creations revealed that they were unable to break even, which contributed to the decision.

They also expressed their gratitude to the customers who have supported their journey thus far.

Minced pies hawker stall at MacPherson to close down

Posting to Facebook, Daniel, the co-owner of DP Creations, shared that he and his wife Pell will be shutting their stall down by the end of April 2023.

They opened the stall in October 2018 and switched to operating on only Fridays to Sundays due to dwindling customers.

Despite this move, they are still unable to break even due to the increase in stall rental and “razor thin” margin.

“The decision to close our pie shop has not been an easy one, but unfortunately, circumstances have made it necessary,” Daniel shared.

The challenges of the past year, in particular, have been difficult for small businesses like ours, and we have had to make some tough choices.

Thanks customers for support

DP Creations specialised in selling homemade minced pies.

Their products included beef pies, chicken pies, curry puffs, egg tarts, and even old-school butter cakes.

“Our pies were all handmade with love and care, using traditional recipes that have been passed down through generations,” Daniel shared.

He went on to note that although they are sad to bid the business farewell, they were proud of what they have achieved.

“We believe that we have made a meaningful contribution to our community,” he added. “We are grateful for the support we have received.”

Daniel also thanked customers for their loyalty and support over the years.

He further noted that DP Creations may return one day or continue with home-based deliveries.

“We will take a short break before deciding how is DP Creations going to move on,” Daniel said.

Supporters sad to hear news of closure

Judging from the response in the comments section, DP Creations will be sorely missed.

Many were sad to hear of the closure, saying that they were big fans of the pies.

Several declared that they will drop by to make a purchase before the stall closes down.

One netizen even offered to see if there was anything she could do to help DP Creations continue with the business.

Seeing how beloved they are, we hope that the stall will somehow be able to make a comeback soon.

Featured image adapted from DP Creations on Facebook and Facebook.