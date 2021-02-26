M’sian Student Sees Father One Last Time Before Taking National Exam

We all have responsibilities in life that we can’t run away from, sometimes even when we’re in a great deal of pain from losing someone we hold dear.

On Wednesday (24 Feb), a student in Malaysia went through such an ordeal when he was required to sit for national exams despite losing his father.

Source

He only had 15 minutes to see his father one last time before returning to take the national exams.

Van brings student’s father’s hearse to school

In a viral Facebook video that has garnered 14k shares in 2 days, the student’s school counsellor shared the heart-wrenching episode.

Source

At around 10am on Wednesday (24 Feb), an 18-year-old student in Perak, Malaysia had to bid his father farewell before entering the exam hall.

According to New Straits Times (NST), a news outlet in Malaysia, the boy’s father passed away the day before due to heart problems and diabetes. This came after he was warded at the hospital for about a week.

The student had gone to the hospital to meet his father for the last time on 23 Feb, but was allegedly not allowed to enter.

Source

Boy has national exam to sit for after bidding father goodbye

As the 18-year-old had to sit for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia – equivalent to O Level – examinations on 24 Feb, he could not send his father off.

Therefore, the school agreed to let in the hearse and allowed the boy to say his last words before his father was laid to rest.

Source

According to NST, the 18-year-old had several papers to sit for that day. He only had 15 minutes to meet his father’s remains, before starting the exams at 10am.

Speaking to NST, his school counsellor said that he couldn’t stop crying during recess, and didn’t eat either. The school later offered him a special room for privacy.

Source

Heartfelt condolences to him & his family

Despite his young age, the student’s grit in carrying on with his exams is truly admirable.

We can only imagine the grief that the young student had to battle after such a terrible loss.

Our deepest condolences go to him and his family. We hope the father rests in peace.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.