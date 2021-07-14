Man Pleads Guilty To Sex With 2 Minors & Attacking 3rd Girl

On Tuesday (13 Jul), a 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to getting 2 minors pregnant, as well as assaulting a 3rd girl.

He admitted to 4 charges of sexual penetration of a minor under 16.

The man also pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to an 18-year-old girl.

All 3 teens ended up pregnant, and 2 of them decided to raise the baby.

The 2 minors were aged 12 and 15 at the time of the offences.

Man gets 12-year-old girl pregnant, she gets abortion

The 20-year-old cannot be named as he committed some offences before he turned 18.

TODAY Online reports that the man met the 12-year-old through Instagram in Jan 2019 when she initiated contact. They later moved to WhatsApp.

She’d told him that he was 12, but that didn’t stop her from going over to his house and having sex in his bedroom without a condom.

On another occasion, they met at an HDB block near her home and had sex at a staircase landing, again without a condom.

The girl found out she was pregnant 10 weeks later and got an abortion in May 2019. The man was “almost certainly” the father, according to a paternity test.

Despite the abortion, he continued to see her and had sex with her again without a condom at her flat in Jun 2019.

15-year-old also gets impregnated by man, she keeps baby

The man met the other minor through mutual friends in 2017. He was 17 at the time, and the pair dated from Jan to Aug the same year.

Before they broke up, they had sex about 2 or 3 times a month.

In early 2018, she found that she was pregnant with the man’s baby and chose to keep the child.

TODAY Online reports that the National University Hospital reported a case of underaged pregnancy to the police in Mar 2018.

Slapped and kicked 3rd girl

The man also pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to a girl he was dating between Aug and Sep 2019.

On Jan 2020, the 2 had a fight outside his flat and the man slapped her once on the cheek, then kicked her once on her lower back.

Although the girl felt pain, she didn’t seek medical attention.

She also found that she was pregnant with his child and gave birth in Jul 2020.

Will be sentenced next month

The courts have another 17 similar charges to take into consideration for sentencing in Aug.

The judge asked for reports to assess if the man is suitable for probation or reformative training as well.

Hope for girls to get support

Beyond the criminality of the offences, we hope that the welfare of the girls is secure. What they’ve been through should not happen to anyone.

The hope is that both the girls and their babies can get all the support they need.

