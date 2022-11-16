Man Arrested In Johor Over Alleged Murder Of 27-Year-Old Woman In S’pore, Faces Death Penalty

Man Arrested In Johor On 15 Nov Over Suspected Murder Of 27-Year-Old Woman In Singapore

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Malaysia in connection to the alleged murder of a woman in Singapore.

The 27-year-old victim was initially reported missing by family members but was subsequently found dead at a shop along Beach Road.

If found guilty of murder, the man faces the death penalty.

The victim and the suspect were reportedly business partners. According to TODAY, police said the man had left for Malaysia on 10 Nov morning.

The same day, a missing person report was filed concerning the 27-year-old woman, Rachael Ang.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) subsequently sought help from their Malaysian counterparts, and the man was detained in Johor on Tuesday (15 Nov) for his suspected involvement in the woman’s death.

The 50-year-old was then extradited to Singapore on Wednesday (16 Nov). He will be charged with murder on Friday (18 Nov).

Woman found dead along Beach Road on 13 Nov

Following her disappearance on 9 Nov, Ms Ang’s friends and family initially sought information on her whereabouts on social media.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Ms Ang’s mother recounted receiving a call from her daughter saying she’d be home soon. The call was made at about 7pm on 9 Nov.

But at 7.20pm that day, the mother reportedly received a message from Ms Ang’s number, claiming that she would not be going home.

However, that was the last that she heard from her daughter.

On Sunday (13 Nov), the police found her body at a shop along Beach Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family members held a memorial service for her at Block 154 Woodlands Street 13, and she was subsequently cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday (15 Nov).

