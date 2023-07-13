Man Allegedly Steals Durians Worth S$368 From Yishun Stall, Owners Threaten To File Police Report

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Caught On CCTV Allegedly Stealing Durians From Yishun Stall

On Wednesday (12 July), a durian stall in Yishun took to Facebook to accuse a man of stealing durians from their premises.

They also had CCTV footage of the crime, which allegedly involved the theft of eight boxes of durians worth S$368. He had claimed that he was a deliveryman with a local company.

The stall has now urged him to claim responsibility for the theft, threatening to file a police report.

Man allegedly steals durians from Yishun stall

Famous Durian, located at Block 848 Yishun Street 81, took to Facebook to shine some light on the matter.

They shared an image of a man in a dark-coloured jacket, carrying two plastic bags full of boxes containing durians.

Stating that they knew who he was and had informed his supposed employer, the stall went on to urge the man to step forward and own up to the theft.

If he did not do as they asked by 12 July, 10pm, they would proceed to file a police report.

Another Facebook post stated that there was video evidence substantiating the stall’s claim.

In their last update on the incident at around 10.35pm on Wednesday (12 July), the stall confirmed that they plan to file a police report the next day.

Boxes of durians allegedly worth S$368

Speaking to 8world News, the owner of the stall said that the theft occurred on Tuesday (11 July), at around 9.30pm.

While they usually had their own driver for deliveries, that particular job apparently had two different locations.

Therefore, the stall had to resort to using an external courier. However, the first person assigned to the delivery allegedly took over 30 minutes to arrive.

Hence, the stall cancelled their initial request and hired a second deliveryman.

When the individual in the CCTV footage approached the stall, he purportedly identified himself as the person delivering their order.

Not questioning him any further, stall staff handed over eight boxes of Musang King durians worth S$368.

A second deliveryman then arrived, which led them to realise that something was amiss. The customer also contacted the store an hour later, revealing that he had not received the durians.

Considering the additional S$27 delivery fee on the courier platform, the owner said that total losses from the theft amounted to S$395.

He has informed the delivery company of the incident and will file a police report if the man does not respond to his demands on Facebook.

MS News has reached out to the stall owner and the delivery company for more information. We’ll update the article once they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Famous Durian on Facebook.