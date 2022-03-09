Man Allegedly Attacks Ex-Girlfriend With Knife, Police Investigating

During various intense situations in life, one can easily lose control of their emotions and resort to violence.

On 6 Mar, at about 7pm, a 30-year-old man allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife in Sembawang Close.

The police later confirmed that they had arrested the suspect for intentionally inflicting harm on a person using a dangerous weapon.

The case is currently under investigation.

Man reportedly argued with his ex-girlfriend

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was suspected of having an emotional conflict after heading to his ex-girlfriend’s house.

The two reportedly had a heated argument under the woman’s HDB flat at Block 341B Sembawang Close.

The man then wielded a knife and assaulted the 33-year-old woman, reported AsiaOne. The attack allegedly left the victim with multiple deep wounds on her neck and cuts on her arm.

She was conscious when she was sent to the hospital.

Arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 341 Sembawang Close at about 7.32pm.

They arrested the man for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. The court charged him on 8 Mar.

The case is currently under investigation.

Talk things out calmly instead of resorting to violence

When caught in infuriating situations, it’s never right to act violently and inflict harm onto others.

Violence is unlikely to solve any problems. Instead, you’ll run the risk of getting into trouble with the police. It’s better to talk things out calmly.

MS News hopes the victim will swiftly recover from her injuries.

