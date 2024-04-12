Married S’porean man pleads guilty to beating girlfriend to death over her relationships with other men

Married man pleads guilty to beating girlfriend to death as she had relationships with other men

Today (12 April), a married Singaporean man pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death over her relationships with other men.

40-year-old Singaporean Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman died due to a head injury on 17 January 2019, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

M Krishnan, who is also 40, was charged with one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Man’s wife caught girlfriend & him drinking together in 2015

The pair first met in 2015 and began a relationship, while he was still married. In November that year, Krishnan’s wife caught the pair drinking alcohol in her master bedroom.

After confronting her husband, he became physically violent towards her.

She subsequently filed for a personal protection order (PPO) against Krishnan. However, they remained married.

Krishnan also continued to see Ms Mallika. In 2019, he physically assaulted her multiple times.

This was due to Ms Mallika admitting that she had sexual relationships with other men.

Man assaulted her to death as he was upset she had other sexual relationships

On 15 January 2019 in particular, she confessed to having another such relationship.

Outraged, Krishnan slapped, punched and kicked her.

He also grabbed her neck and pushed her. As a result, she hit her head against a wardrobe.

She went to hospital the next day with bruises and abrasions.

In the evening, Krishnan grew frustrated and started assaulting her again.

This time, he launched similar moves, grabbing her hair and punching her, while also kicking her when she had fallen.

Deceased passed away due to head injury

Krishnan later found that she was not breathing or responding, prompting him to call the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The officers pronounced her dead at 1.50am on 17 January 2019.

That same day, he admitted his crimes to the police.

An autopsy revealed that Ms Mallika died due to a head trauma. Moreover, she suffered multiple rib fractures, bruises and bleeding in the head.

Accused revealed to have Intermittent Explosive Disorder

In court, Krishnan’s psychological report showed that he suffers from Intermittent Explosive Disorder (IED), Shin Min Daily News noted. According to Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves repeated and sudden outbursts that are aggressive in nature.

However, while it may have influenced the case, it was found not to have impaired his judgment and self-control.

The psychiatrist said the level of violence was likely caused by alcohol intoxication adding to the IED, CNA reports.

Krishnan was represented by defence lawyer Ramesh Tiwary. Both the prosecution and defence did not make arguments on sentencing, instead asking for more time.

The case will be heard again on 19 April.

For culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Krishnan can be imprisoned for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and either caned or fined.

