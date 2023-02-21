M’sian Man’s Spends RM11,000 Monthly But Gives ‘Only RM200’ To Parents, Raises Questions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Man Shares His Monthly Expenses & Gives RM200 To Parents

A Malaysian man who has a family in Kuala Lumpur shared his monthly expenses of at least RM11,159.

However, budgeted in that is a monthly expense to ‘parent’, which is RM200 (S$60).

Though some questioned the man’s decision to only give RM200 to his parent monthly, others noted that raising a family, especially in a city like Kuala Lumpur, is difficult.

The man is reportedly the sole breadwinner as well.

Man’s monthly expenses work out to RM11,159.90 in KL

A Sin Chew Daily article posted a picture of the man’s monthly expenses, which worked out to around RM11,159.90 (S$3,361.53).

Added up over 12 months, it would cost RM133,918.80 (S$40,420.01) to raise a family in Kuala Lumpur.

Though the man did not reveal his monthly salary, it is believed that it is in the five digits in terms of ringgit.

Netizens, however, asked why he only gives RM200 to his parent monthly if he is earning enough to pay RM11,159 in expenses.

At the same time, someone responded that giving parents allowance is something that comes from the heart.

After all, the man is supporting a family by himself too.

Every family has their own circumstances, man has to take care of family & give parents money

If we look at the man’s other expenses, they include raising a baby as well as paying for the house loan.

Apparently, he is the sole breadwinner while his wife takes care of the children as a homemaker.

One netizen also noted, “RM200 is also money, and the expenses that everyone bears are different, so we can’t just look at the surface.”

“A family has many expenses, and sometimes there will be emergencies, especially in cities like Kuala Lumpur or Johor Bahru, where the cost of living is high.”

Others agreed and said at least the man gives his parents RM200 monthly considering the other expenses he has.

It goes to show that everything is relative.

